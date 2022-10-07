Trump Ex-Aide Deposed in Defamation Case Over His Objection

(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers failed to stop former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham from being deposed in a defamation lawsuit after arguing she shouldn’t testify while on painkillers for a broken foot.

Grisham -- who famously never held a press conference and resigned her subsequent post as chief of staff to the first lady after the Jan. 6 insurrection -- was deposed Thursday in Kansas by lawyers for New York columnist E. Jean Carroll, after a judge ordered the testimony to move forward.

The sworn testimony was briefly delayed after Trump’s lawyers tried to halt the deposition when Grisham confirmed she’d taken her prescribed painkillers, though a smaller dose than normal.

“Stop wasting time,” US Distract Judge Lewis Kaplan said to Trump’s lawyers, according to a transcript of the hearing. “It goes forward.”

Trump is set to be deposed in the case on Oct. 19, though he’ll argue at a hearing Friday for Carroll’s suit to be put on hold pending the resolution of a key question on appeal.

Grisham moved to Kansas to work against Trump in a conservative county that voted for the Republican by a wide margin, according to National Public Radio.

