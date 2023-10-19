Trump’s ex-lawyer Sidney Powell pleads guilty in Georgia election case

Former Donald Trump lawyer Sidney Powell has pleaded guilty in the Georgia election interference case in Fulton county, just days before jury selection for her trial was scheduled to start.

Powell, charged alongside Trump for conspiring to overturn the 2020 election results in the state of Georgia, entered into a plea agreement on Thursday to become the second defendant to plead guilty to misdemeanor charges and cooperate with prosecutors in the sprawling criminal case.

Powell was sentenced to six years’ probation, a $6,000 fine and $2,700 in restitution to the state of Georgia. She will also have to write an apology letter to the citizens of Georgia and to testify truthfully at trial – perhaps the most consequential part of the plea agreement.

The move marks a major victory for the Fulton county district attorney Fani Willis, who secured Powell as a state witness just days before the start of jury selection in her trial. Powell was seen pleading guilty on a live video of court proceedings.