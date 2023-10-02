Trump, AG go head-to-head in civil fraud case

TechCrunch

Large language models are trained on all kinds of data, most of which it seems was collected without anyone's knowledge or consent. Now you have a choice whether to allow your web content to be used by Google as material to feed its Bard AI and any future models it decides to make. It's as simple as disallowing "User-Agent: Google-Extended" in your site's robots.txt, the document that tells automated web crawlers what content they're able to access.