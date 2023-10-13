Trump expected back in NYC next week for fraud trial, where he’ll face Michael Cohen, source says

NEW YORK — Donald Trump is expected back in New York City next week at his fraud trial to potentially face his fixer-turned-foe Michael Cohen, a source confirmed to the Daily News on Thursday.

The former president, who last week attended the first three days of his trial in the civil case brought by state Attorney General Tish James, plans to come back next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, according to a source with direct knowledge of his plans.

Trump will be back in time for Cohen’s anticipated testimony. They haven’t seen each other since his once-loyalest bulldog defender famously flipped in 2018, implicating Trump when he pleaded guilty to federal campaign violations for paying off Stormy Daniels to stay silent about a 2006 extramarital liaison with Trump on the eve of the 2016 election.

Cohen served three years in federal custody for the payoff and unrelated crimes, including tax evasion and lying to Congress, serving half his term at his Trump Park Ave apartment, which is also one of the Trump properties included in the AG’s case.

He’s since become Trump’s number-one nemesis, chronicling the misdeeds he committed and witnessed working as the former president’s personal lawyer in books, on his podcast “Mea Culpa,” and as a regular fixture on cable television.

The former Trump lawyer’s 2019 congressional testimony before the House Oversight Committee prompted AG James’ investigation into Trump’s habit of exaggerating the value of his namesake assets. He’s expected to be the star witness in Trump’s criminal case in Manhattan related to the hush money payment, headed to trial next year.

“It”s been five years since we have seen one another. Assuming I am even on to testify next week, I look forward to the reunion,” Cohen said in a statement to The News. “I hope Donald does as well.”

The Messenger first reported that Trump is coming back to the trial.

Trump has already been found liable for the top fraud claim in James’ fraud lawsuit along with his codefendants — his sons, Eric and Don Jr., and top executives, Allen Weisselberg and Jeffrey McConney — with Judge Arthur Engoron ordering them stripped of their New York business licenses in a blistering ruling issued the week before trial.

Engoron found Trump and his crew deceived banks and lenders by wildly misstating the value of Trump Organization assets by $812 million to $2.2 billion in financial statements submitted between 2014 and the final year of his presidency.

The six remaining claims Engoron will consider at the trial underway, which is expected to run through late December, relate to the intent and conspiracy underlying the fraudulent statements. The AG alleges Trump and co exaggerated his buildings’ value, and thus his personal net worth, by as high as $3.6 billion to illegally profit from loan agreements.

As punishment, James is seeking $250 million in “ill gotten gains,” to permanently bar Trump and his codefendants from serving as head of a New York business, and other severe penalties.

_____