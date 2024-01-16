Trump Expected To Dominate Iowa Caucus

The 2024 primary season gets officially underway Monday in freezing cold Iowa, where all polling indicates a mammoth Donald Trump lead.

Anything short of a landslide victory for Trump would be a surprise. An x-factor at play is the frigid conditions in the state, as temperatures dip into the negatives. Trump, ever one to have his priorities in line, told his followers: “Even if you vote and then pass away, it’s worth it.”