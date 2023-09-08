Trump expected to get South Dakota governor's 2024 endorsement at rally

By Nathan Layne

(Reuters) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is expected to endorse former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally on Friday, a person familiar with the matter said, potentially boosting Trump's lead in the Republican Party's 2024 presidential primary race.

A rising star in the party, Noem has long been mentioned as a possible running mate for Trump should he win the nomination. Her endorsement will likely add fuel to that speculation.

Noem is expected to announce her endorsement at an evening rally in Rapid City, South Dakota, according to the person familiar with her plans. Her spokesperson declined to comment.

With the first nominating contest in Iowa still months away, only a handful of Republican governors have officially endorsed candidates in the crowded primary.

Republican strategist Matt Dole said Noem's move to endorse at this early stage suggests she is increasingly confident that Trump, who is far ahead of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and other rivals in national polls, will win the primary.

"It is a sign that he is solidifying the base behind his candidacy," said Dole, who has advised gubernatorial and congressional candidates. "Governor Noem has a backing in the Republican Party who like her style and have followed her career. I think she brings folks to the table with her."

Noem, 51, raised her national profile during the COVID-19 pandemic when she pushed back on restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the virus. She has been a staunch Trump supporter, winning her a measure of popularity among his core base of voters.

Dole said she fits the likely profile of a vice presidential candidate Trump would consider, given that she is governor of a conservative, Midwestern state and has also served in Congress.

(Reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Daniel Wallis)