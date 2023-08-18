Trump expected to surrender at Atlanta jail just short of Friday deadline

Anonymous law enforcement officials in Georgia are expecting Donald Trump to turn himself in no earlier than next Thursday — just short of the Friday deadline given by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis — at which time he'll most likely be booked at the Rice Street Jail, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. Trump has been charged, along with 18 co-conspirators, with 13 criminal counts for his alleged attempt to overthrow the 2020 presidential election.

In a report by The New York Times published Wednesday, the local sheriff said that Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, John Eastman and the other defendants accused of conspiring with Trump will be "treated like everyone else should they surrender at the jail," but the process could be different for Trump himself. Per the outlet, "whether Mr. Trump himself is processed there will very likely depend on the Secret Service."

"Typically, as soon as a defendant surrenders to the police, they go to a holding area with other detainees," veteran defense lawyer Robert G. Rubin said in a quote to NYT. "It's miserable. It's cold. It smells. It's just generally unpleasant . . . Plus, there's a high degree of anxiety for any defendant that's in that position." Much is still unknown about just how this will go down next week, but the area is preparing for a media circus.