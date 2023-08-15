Trump faces fourth indictment days ahead of first Republican primary debate: live updates

Former President Trump and 18 allies now face 41 criminal counts related to interference in the 2020 presidential election after being indicted by a Fulton County, Ga., grand jury on Monday.

Just after the indictment was unsealed, within minutes of midnight, District Attorney Fani Willis made remarks and answered a handful of questions on the charges. Willis said she was aiming to try the case within six months and try all defendants together.

“Every individual charged in the indictment is charged with one count of violating George’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act through participation in a criminal enterprise in Fulton County, Georgia, and elsewhere to accomplish the illegal goal of allowing Donald J. Trump to seize the presidential term of office beginning on January 2021,” Willis said.

The indictment comes just over a week before Trump may — or may not — join other Republican presidential candidates on the debate stage in Milwaukee.

Follow along all day for updates as the nearly 100-page indictment is digested and dissected.

