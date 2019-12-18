Trump Faces Historic Rebuke as House Opens Impeachment Debate

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s legacy will be forever marked on Wednesday by his impeachment at the hands of House Democrats, who say it’s a necessary rebuke for the president’s pursuit of a political vendetta.

The House convened Wednesday morning for what is expected to be hours of debate before a vote that is all but certain to result in Trump becoming the third U.S. president in history to be impeached. The lawmakers gathered in the well of the chamber, as their predecessors did when they voted to impeach Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton.

Opening the debate on the two articles of impeachment, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Trump an “ongoing threat to our national security,” and declared that, “If we do not act now, we would be derelict in our duty.”

Republican Representative Doug Collins of Georgia, a leading defender of the president during Judiciary Committee hearings, said the president did nothing wrong.

“The people of America see through this,” Collins said. “The people of America understand due process and they understand when it is being trampled in the people’s house.”

Trump vented his anger on Twitter, writing that the allegations against him were “SUCH ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT, DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS.“

The House will spend at least six hours in debate. That will lead to two votes, one on each article of impeachment. One charge is abuse of power, based on Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his family. The other is obstruction of Congress, based on Trump’s refusal to allow aides to testify or to respond to subpoenas for documents.

Both articles are expected to be adopted on mostly partisan lines, as vote tallies from the Associated Press and New York Times show a majority of House members, all Democrats and one independent, in support.

Trump has defiantly rejected the impeachment process as a predetermined partisan assault. He’s managed to unite the Republican Party fully behind him, and it’s unlikely that anyone in the GOP will join Democrats in voting for his impeachment. Nor is there any sign that Senate Republicans are considering convicting him and removing him from office when they hold a trial next year.

“Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible Thing,” the president wrote on Twitter.

On Tuesday, the president sent an angry, six-page letter to Pelosi, saying the impeachment vote would backfire and fuel his re-election bid.

“Any member of Congress who votes in support of impeachment -- against every shred of truth, fact, evidence and legal principle -- is showing how deeply they revile the voters and how truly they detest America’s Constitutional order,” Trump wrote. “Our Founders feared the tribalization of partisan politics, and you are bringing their worst fears to life.”

Trump contributed language and direction in the drafting of the letter, according to people familiar with the matter. White House aides, including Stephen Miller, were involved, as were Counsel Pat Cipollone and his deputy Pat Philbin.

Pelosi, in her own letter to lawmakers on Tuesday, wrote that their oaths “make us custodians of the Constitution.”

“If we do not act, we will be derelict in our duty,” she said.

Roughly around the same time as the House votes, Trump is expected to issue a public rebuttal at a campaign rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, a Republican redoubt in a traditionally Democratic state that was critical to Trump’s 2016 win and will be key to his re-election chances next year.

Voters are split on whether Trump should be removed from office, with about 47% in favor and 48% opposed, according to polling data aggregated by RealClearPolitics.

‘Defend Our Democracy’

Democrats’ first article of impeachment finds Trump abused the power of his office by withholding military assistance from Ukraine and pressuring President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate the Bidens. The second article finds that Trump obstructed Congress’s inquiry into his dealings with Ukraine, including by directing White House employees to defy lawmakers’ subpoenas to testify.

After Wednesday’s votes, a Democratic delegation will formally deliver the articles of impeachment to the secretary of the Senate, the first step toward a trial in that chamber to determine whether Trump will be removed from office.