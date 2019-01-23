Trump Faces Speedbump in China Trade Deal: Will This End the Dow Jones Recovery?

By CCN.com: On January 23, the Trump administration reportedly rejected the offer from China to send two vice-ministers to the US to continue the trade talks. The Dow Jones, which has been on a decline since January 18, may face a major trend reversal.

Following a steep decline from 25,826 points to 21,792 points in the last quarter of 2018, the Dow Jones has nearly fully recovered from the correction. But, analysts fear the lack of progress in the US-China trade deal may negatively affect the short-term trend of the Dow Jones.

Dow Jones Already Showing Weakness

According to an FT report, the plans of China’s finance vice-minister Liao Min and commerce vice-minister Wang Shouwen to visit the US and open a face-to-face discussion were scrapped by US officials.

Sources claimed that US President Donald Trump is not satisfied with the lack of efforts in addressing technology transfers and canceled the meeting with two Chinese vice-ministers.

Read the full story on CCN.com

.