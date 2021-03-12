Trump is starting to fade from view

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Neal Rothschild
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

For the first time in years, Donald Trump is starting to fade into the background, according to SocialFlow data tracking the number of clicks to news articles.

The big picture: During the first month of his post-presidency, Trump remained as discussed as he was when he was in office, when he dominated social and traditional media. His numbers have plunged the past couple weeks.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • During the first four weeks after he left office, daily clicks to Trump articles — indexed to 100, based on highs and lows during the past year — averaged 53.

  • In the last two weeks, the average has fallen to 21.

Between the lines: Part of the decrease has been by choice. Trump's CPAC speech on Feb. 28 was his only public appearance since leaving office, and his media appearances were limited to a few network call-ins.

  • Another part of the drop has been forced upon him: he no longer has his social media accounts, including his once-dominant Twitter feed.

  • In recent days, he has resorted to issuing tweet-like press releases.

By the numbers: Interest in Trump over the last year peaked during the week of the Jan. 6 Capitol siege, per the SocialFlow data. It was also high during election week and when he contracted the coronavirus.

  • Despite high viewership for Trump's CPAC speech, the day after the address marked his least-trafficked day dating back to January 2020.

The bottom line: After four years of being subsumed by Trump, the political and media worlds are adjusting to their new normal.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Jan. 6 aftershocks worsen as ‘Cold War’ in the House escalates

    A hearing devolved into a tidal wave of outrage, a snapshot of the increasingly toxic environment that has enveloped Capitol Hill since the insurrection.

  • House Democrats are planning their own trip to the border

    Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) is planning to bring a congressional delegation of House Democrats to the border during the March/April recess to assess the growing immigration crisis, according to a House aide.Why it matters: Preparations for the trip come a few days after Axios reported Republicans planned two separate trips to the area, as Democrats begin to grapple with a renewed border crisis.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe group of House members plans to visit the same tent facility for unaccompanied minors in Carrizo Springs, Texas that White House and Department of Homeland Security officials toured over the weekend. A final itinerary for the Democratic trip hasn’t been established, and it could be postponed, the people said.In a separate, bi-partisan trip, Republican Sen. John Cornyn and Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar also plan to visit Carrizo Springs and Laredo, Texas, according to Cornyn's office. After touring the facilities, Cornyn and Cuellar will "hold a roundtable discussion in Laredo with local leaders and officials about the impact of the recent increase in migration," followed by a joint press conference. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Matthew McConaughey Says He's 'Considering' a Run for Governor of Texas

    During a recent podcast interview, the 51-year-old expressed wanting "more leadership roles."

  • 2 Biden court losses just over a month into his presidency show Trump's lasting power on the judiciary

    Key campaign promises are being contested in part because of Trump's stacked legal bench, with bold federal policies being upended in Texas.

  • Native American vaccination rates skyrocket as tribe help others despite Internet challenges

    Native American tribes are pulling off many of the most successful coronavirus vaccination campaigns in the U.S., bucking stereotypes about tribal governments.The big picture: Despite severe technological barriers, some tribes are vaccinating their members so efficiently, and at such high rates, that they've been able to branch out and offer coronavirus vaccines to people outside of their tribes. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: Native Americans are one of the most at-risk groups for contracting and dying from the coronavirus. But tribal nations have rallied to get members vaccinated and helped nearby communities while major cities have struggled with rollouts.Details: Tribes, which are sovereign nations that can set their own eligibility criteria, immediately got doses and launched vigorous campaigns on vaccines.The White Earth Nation in Minnesota was so successful in early vaccinations that it immediately began vaccinating non-tribal members, Minnesota Public Radio reports. The Ute Mountain Ute Tribe in Colorado last week said after it has vaccinated 1,900 of its tribal members and staff it will offer 2,000 doses to the general public. Laguna Pueblo in New Mexico, the tribe of Interior Secretary nominee Deb Haaland, also started offering doses to nearby residents after tribal members received theirs. Several tribes in Oklahoma have, too.An AP analysis of federal data showed Native Americans were getting vaccinated at a rate higher than all but five states by February's end.What they're saying: "White Earth has done a phenomenal job, vaccinating nearly 90% of elders in Mahnomen County, extending eligibility to Native and non-Native adults in the community ... I am proud to be a White Earth member," Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan tweeted after getting her vaccine."This shows when we state and federal governments trust tribal governments to take care of their communities, they go above and beyond for their members and neighbors," Flanagan, who lost her brother to the coronavirus, told Axios.Between the lines: The early success is even more impressive when taking into account the dismal state of internet access on tribal lands. A 2019 FCC report shows that 36% of housing units on tribal land have no access to broadband — compared to 8% on non-tribal land. In 2019, the American Indian Policy Institute found that 18% of tribal reservation residents have no internet access at home, wireless or land-based. Three Indigenous principles have helped provide the impetus to get vaccinated, according to activist Allie Young, a citizen of the Navajo Nation:Recognize how Native Americans' actions will impact the next seven generations.Act in honor of ancestors who fought to ensure their survival and elders who carry on their traditions and cultures.Hold on to ancestral knowledge in the ongoing fight to protect Mother Earth. The bottom line: The vaccination campaign worked largely through word of mouth and tribal outreach. But chronic underfunding, mismanagement at the federally run Indian Health Service and poor technological infrastructure still mean that Native Americans often can't access telemedicine and other important services."We knew how to reach our population, despite these obstacles, because we've been having to overcome these obstacles for some time already," said Abigail Echo-Hawk, Seattle Indian Health Board's chief research officer and member of the Pawnee Nation of Oklahoma. "That doesn't mean you let it continue."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • GOP leader McCarthy takes last-gasp stand against COVID-19 relief bill ahead of House vote

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) took one last stand against President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan ahead of the lower chamber's final vote on the bill, which is almost certain to pass. Democrats, McCarthy said, have "abandoned any pretense of unity," and he accused them of stuffing the bill — which he repeatedly labeled "socialism" — with waste that was unrelated to solving the pandemic, warning that "serious problems" are "immediately on the horizon" for the American people. "History will not be kind to what transpires here today," he said. Rep. Kevin McCarthy: "From H.R. 1 to voting to defund the police, House Democrats have abandoned any pretense of unity." pic.twitter.com/Xnilt3VMlw — The Hill (@thehill) March 10, 2021 House Democrats brushed off the criticism as nothing more than "scare tactics," however. Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.), for instance, said facetiously that if Democrats hosted a "potluck picnic, Republicans would call it socialism." Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY) responds to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s criticism of COVID relief bill: “If Democrats had a potluck picnic, Republicans would call it socialism.” pic.twitter.com/WeSuA6COIT — The Recount (@therecount) March 10, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe media is missing the point about Meghan Markle7 royally funny cartoons about Harry and Meghan's tell-all interviewThe Southern Baptist Convention's ominous cracks

  • Metal detecting kids dig up cool find in Virginia — and then their parents call 911

    The children brought their discovery home with them, and the police and Navy soon got involved.

  • New Trump recording revealed

    Audio from a phone recording appears to show the former president asking a Georgia state official to help overturn election results. ABC News' Alex Presha has the details.

  • Prosecutor defends failed effort to convict Iowa journalist

    An Iowa prosecutor defended his unsuccessful pursuit of charges against a journalist who was arrested while covering a protest, saying Thursday that he believed the evidence was strong and that dismissing the case would have amounted to special treatment. Polk County Attorney John Sarcone, a Democrat who has held office since 1991, dismissed the outrage he has faced over his decision to prosecute Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri as unwarranted. A Des Moines police officer pepper-sprayed and arrested Sahouri last May while she was on assignment reporting at a chaotic Black Lives Matter protest outside a mall.

  • Donald Trump Is Now Requesting Donations That Could Pay For Jared & Ivanka’s Consulting Fees

    While many Republican politicians and voters may still support Donald Trump, the former President is now seeking to distance himself from the party, sending out a specific request that donors stop giving to traditional GOP fundraising sites like the Republican National Committee (RNP), instead donating to his personal Save America PAC. But as former Federal […]

  • 2 brothers arrested in the Capitol insurrection were identified after giving an interview about the riot to a Finnish newspaper, FBI says

    Kevin Cordon, 33, and Sean Carlo Cordon, 35, were arrested on Tuesday morning and charged on a number of counts tied to the January 6 insurrection.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Schooled After Election Brag: 'You Ran Unopposed'

    The far-right member of Congress justified her widely panned actions as a voter mandate.

  • Culley on possible Watson trade: "He is our quarterback."

    New Houston Texans coach David Culley reiterated Thursday that the team has no intention of trading Deshaun Watson despite the star quarterback’s request to be dealt. Culley, hired in January to replace Bill O’Brien, was asked more than a half-dozen times about Watson’s future with the team. Every time he made it clear he expects Watson to lead his team this season.

  • Trump told chief elections investigator in Georgia she’d be ‘praised’ if ‘the right answer comes out’

    Then-president urged the chief investigator from the Georgia secretary of state’s office in a December call to look for fraud in Fulton County while auditing neighboring Cobb County.

  • U.S. Senate Republican leader McConnell criticizes Capitol security as overreaction

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday that he is "extremely uncomfortable" with the continued high level of security at the U.S. Capitol, saying there are currently no serious threats against Congress. "With all this razor wire around the complex, it reminds me of my last visit to Kabul," McConnell told reporters at a news conference. The U.S. Capitol complex, home to both the Senate and the House of Representatives, was placed under tight security that includes a perimeter fence after a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the building in a Jan. 6 riot that left five people dead, including a police officer.

  • 'Human error' allowed security breach at Joint Base Andrews: Air Force inspector general report

    A Germantown, Maryland man made his way onto a government aircraft reserved for top officials and commanders at the airfield that is home to Air Force One.

  • Should Knicks trade for Victor Oladipo and what could it cost?

    With around $15 million in cap space right now, the Knicks can make a splashy deal before the March 25 trade deadline.

  • Duke pulls out of ACC Tournament, NCAA tourney streak ends

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) Duke arrived at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament hoping to make an unprecedented run to extend its long NCAA Tournament streak. Instead, the Blue Devils abruptly had to pull out of the tournament and end its season due to a positive COVID-19 test and the resulting quarantining and contact tracing. The ACC announced that the Blue Devils' quarterfinal game against No. 15 Florida State for Thursday night has been canceled.

  • Sixers president Daryl Morey likes what he sees out of team’s rookies

    Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey likes what he saw from the team's younger players.

  • NFL trade rumors: Chiefs' surprising OL moves should lead to an obvious Eagles trade

    One of the best teams in the NFL made a huge pair of moves on Thursday - and they could impact the Eagles. By Adam Hermann