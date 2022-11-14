Trump failed to comply with Jan 6 committee subpoena, panel says

FILE PHOTO: Midterm elections night at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach
17
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Former President Donald Trump has failed to comply with a subpoena issued by the congressional committee investigating his supporters' attack on the U.S. Capitol last year, the panel said on Monday.

The Jan. 6 select committee announced on Oct. 21 that it had sent a subpoena to Trump requiring documents be submitted by Nov. 4 and for him to appear for deposition testimony beginning on or about Nov. 14.

On Nov. 4, it said it had agreed to give Trump an extension before producing the documents after hearing from one of his attorneys. But the panel said then that it wanted the documents the next week and that the Nov. 14 deadline remained in place.

"The truth is that Donald Trump, like several of his closest allies, is hiding from the Select Committee’s investigation and refusing to do what more than a thousand other witnesses have done," Committee Chair Bennie Thompson and Vice Chair Liz Cheney said in a statement.

Trump filed a lawsuit on Friday seeking to avoid being compelled to testify or provide any documentation to the congressional panel.

The committee has held a series of hearings as it seeks to make its case to the public that Trump was largely responsible for the deadly assault on Congress while lawmakers met to formally declare his loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

The panel has not said how it will proceed if Trump disregards the subpoena request.

(Reporting by Tyler Clifford and Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • Clarence Thomas Probably Shouldn’t Be Ruling on Jan. 6 Committee Cases

    The Supreme Court rejected Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward's request to keep her records from the panel. Thomas, however, wanted to honor it

  • Trump blows off January 6 committee's deposition deadline

    Former President Trump failed to appear before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol last year, signaling his ongoing refusal to cooperate.

  • Jan 6 committee accuses Trump of ‘hiding’ as he blows deadline for deposition

    The January 6 select committee subpoena had set a 14 November deadline for Mr Trump to give evidence in a deposition

  • Supreme Court Rejects Arizona GOP Contest to Jan. 6 Subpoena

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Supreme Court rejected a bid by Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward to stop the Jan. 6 congressional committee from enforcing a subpoena for her phone records.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Recovery Fund, Laments Bad ActorsThe order on Mon

  • More Trouble for Biden's Student Debt Cancellation

    A panel of judges from the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday halted President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program, the latest in a series of legal setbacks for the plan. The program stopped accepting applications last week after a separate federal judge in Texas decided that the loan forgiveness plan is unconstitutional. Monday’s ruling – handed down by three judges appointed by Republican presidents, including two appointed by former President Donald Trump – came after six st

  • Supreme Court turns away Arizona GOP chairwoman fighting Jan. 6 subpoena

    Kelli Ward argued the First Amendment right to free association would be harmed by a House panel's subpoena of her phone records.

  • Investigators Now Think Trump Took Classified Documents For Ego, Not Money

    Witnesses have suggested to the FBI that Trump just didn’t want to “give up what he believed was his property,” The Washington Post reported.

  • Rich nations stick to coal phase-out plans as China builds new projects

    Rich nations have stuck to pledges to phase-out coal power despite the war in Ukraine to help reach their climate targets but expansion of China’s coal fleet risks counteracting the impact of the closures, a report said on Tuesday. Countries within the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) policy forum and the European Union are on track to close more than 75% of their coal power capacity from 2010 to 2030, the report by the Powering Past Coal Alliance (PPCA) said. Greenhouse gas emissions from burning coal are the single biggest contributor to climate change and weaning the world off coal is considered vital to achieving global climate targets.

  • El Salvador court frees Army officer behind Jesuit massacre

    A Salvadoran court released a retired high-ranking Army officer convicted of ordering the massacre of six Roman Catholic priests belonging to the Jesuit order during the brutal peak of the country's civil war decades ago, his lawyer said on Monday. The ruling ordered the release of Colonel Guillermo Benavides because of his age and because he completed a third of his sentence in October, according to his lawyer David Campos. Campos praised the court's evaluation of the case in comments to reporters outside the courthouse shortly after the ruling was issued.

  • OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

    LONDON (Reuters) -OPEC on Monday cut its forecast for 2022 global oil demand growth for a fifth time since April and further trimmed next year's figure, citing mounting economic challenges including high inflation and rising interest rates. Oil demand in 2022 will increase by 2.55 million barrels per day (bpd), or 2.6%, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said in a monthly report, down 100,000 bpd from the previous forecast. "The world economy has entered a period of significant uncertainty and rising challenges in the fourth quarter of 2022," OPEC said in the report.

  • 17-year-old girl shot to death in drive-by was homecoming queen, JROTC captain

    She was known for being a good student with big dreams of going into the Air Force.

  • After beating election deniers, bipartisan group of secretaries of state talk democracy

    With some races still outstanding, the 2022 midterm elections proved to be a particular blow to the Republican secretary of state candidates who supported former President Donald Trump's false claims that the 2020 contest was stolen. At a joint news conference on Monday, a panel of bipartisan secretaries of state or secretaries-elect from some of the most contested battlegrounds where Trump tried to overturn his 2020 defeat -- including Arizona, Georgia and Michigan -- said the squashing of election deniers last week was a signal that Americans were also rejecting evidence-free claims of election-rigging. Supporters of 2020 election denialism -- which was investigated and rejected by the courts and local officials of both parties across the country -- have so far won races for secretary of state in Alabama, Indiana and Wyoming.

  • Jeff Bezos' girlfriend, Lauren Sánchez, says she plans to go to space next year

    Sánchez, a trained helicopter pilot and founder of an aerial filming company, plans to go to space in 2023 with "a great group of females."

  • Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints odds: NFL Week 11 point spread, moneyline, total

    The Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 11 schedule. What do the odds say about the game?

  • Rep. Andy Biggs to reportedly challenge Kevin McCarthy for Speaker's gavel

    Rep. Andy Biggs to reportedly challenge Kevin McCarthy for Speaker's gavel

  • Chip firm MediaTek CEO sees manufacturers expanding supply chain beyond Taiwan

    (Reuters) -Tensions between China and the United States are pushing some manufacturing companies to talk about expanding some of their supply chain beyond Taiwan, although it’s “incremental,” the head of Taiwan’s most important smartphone chip design firm told Reuters over the weekend. Some of the "very large (equipment manufacturers) will require their chip suppliers to have multiple sources, like from Taiwan and from U.S., or from Germany or from Europe," said MediaTek Inc Chief Executive Rick Tsai.

  • Trump Controller Is Declared Hostile Witness in a Win for DA

    (Bloomberg) -- Trump Organization Controller Jeffrey McConney, the prosecution’s first witness in the criminal tax fraud trial of two Trump companies, was declared a hostile witness after he was evasive on the stand.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Recovery Fund, Lamen

  • The Walking Dead Did What It Should Have Been Doing All Along

    In last week’s recap, I wrote the following: “Do you ever feel tense when watching The Walking Dead anymore? Does the TV show ever truly surprise you anymore? I’m pretty sure it’s been quite a while since TWD made me feel like a character was in real danger or did anything that made me wonder what was going to happen next.” I am pleased to report tonight’s episode surprised me, made me anxious, and left me wondering what’s coming next week.

  • Ukraine and US to build small modular nuclear reactor to produce hydrogen and ammonia

    Kyiv and Washington are launching a pilot project to build a small modular nuclear reactor in Ukraine to produce environmentally friendly hydrogen and ammonia using the latest electrolysis technologies, the U.S. State Department reported on Nov. 12.

  • Biden thinks Democrats short of votes needed to restore abortion rights

    U.S. President Joe Biden said Monday he did not think Democrats in the next Congress would have enough votes to restore abortion rights nationally. "I don't think they can expect much of anything other than we're going to maintain our positions," Biden said when asked at a news conference what voters could expect on abortion rights from the next Congress. Biden made the comments after his fellow Democrats learned they had retained control of the U.S. Senate in last week's midterm elections but as Republicans edged toward control of the House, with a handful of key races yet to be called.