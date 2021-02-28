Trump falsely claims in CPAC speech that he could beat Democrats 'for a third time' in 2024

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John L. Dorman
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 28: Former President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference held in the Hyatt Regency on February 28, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Begun in 1974, CPAC brings together conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders to discuss issues important to them. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Former President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

  • Former President Trump continued to repeat false claim that the election was stolen.

  • "I may even decide to beat them for a third time," said of the Democrats in a possible 2024 run.

  • Trump lost both the Electoral College and popular vote in 2020.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday continued to repeat false claim that the election was stolen over a month after leaving the White House.

During Trump's headlining appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Florida, Trump immediately lit into President Joe Biden, calling his tenure "the most disastrous first month of any president in modern history."

While alluding to a possible 2024 presidential campaign, the former president still refused to acknowledge his election loss, which he spent months trying to overturn through various election pressure campaigns against GOP officials across the country.

"As you know they just lost the White House," Trump said of the Democrats. "I may even decide to beat them for a third time."

Trump said that under Biden, the US has "gone from America first to America last," a nod to the enduring conservative appeal of the former president's go-it-alone worldview.

Biden has reversed a slew of Trump administration policies since last month, rejoining the Paris climate accord, canceling the Keystone XL pipeline project, and halting the withdrawal from the World Health Organization.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Biden White House asks 'Trump who?' ahead of speech to conservatives

    President Joe Biden's White House has made it clear it plans to ignore Donald Trump's speech on Sunday to a conservative conference in Florida, where the former president is expected to go on the attack against his successor. "Our focus is certainly not on what President Trump is saying" at the Conservative Political Action Conference, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters. "Biden is obeying an old political rule, which is 'Never get in the way of a train wreck'," said Bob Shrum, former Democratic strategist and director of the Center for Political Future at University of Southern California.

  • Trump repeats election lie, declares himself future of the Republican Party

    Former President Donald Trump on Sunday hinted at a possible run for president again in 2024, attacked President Joe Biden, and repeated his fraudulent claims that he won the 2020 election in his first major appearance since leaving the White House nearly six weeks ago. Refusing to admit he lost the Nov. 3 presidential election to Joe Biden, Trump offered a withering critique of his Democratic successor's first weeks in office and suggested he might run again. "They just lost the White House," the Republican former president said after criticizing Biden's handling of border security.

  • Congresswoman’s husband takes heat for displaying decal of militia tied to Capitol riot

    An Illinois state official who is the spouse of a Republican congressperson is facing backlash for displaying a symbol representing a group that was connected to the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol building last month. State Rep. Chris Miller, the husband of Congresswoman Mary Miller of Illinois, is facing backlash for having a decal of Three Percenters, an armed far-right group, on his truck the Jan. 6 day that pro-Trump supporters rioted the federal complex.

  • Fact check: Satirical post says Ted Cruz lost his Marriott hotel points after Cancun trip

    Sen. Ted Cruz caught heat for his ill-timed trip to Cancun. But he didn't lose his Marriott points as a result. A story saying as much is satirical.

  • Ted Cruz mocked Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at CPAC after the congresswoman raised millions for his Texan constituents

    Senator Ted Cruz described his political rivals, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, as "shrill" and "angry."

  • Ron DeSantis has strongest showing of any potential non-Trump candidate in CPAC 2024 straw poll

    Unsurprisingly, former President Donald Trump won the Conservative Political Action Conference's 2024 presidential straw poll Sunday, and he did so handily, garnering 55 percent of the vote. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) was the only other potential candidate to reach double digits at 21 percent. It's unclear if Trump will run, but many Republicans, including some of Trump's fiercest critics, think he is the overwhelming favorite for the nomination right now if he does enter the ring. So, CPAC conducted a second poll without Trump. DeSantis led the way in that one at 43 percent, followed by South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) at 11 percent. Meanwhile, former Vice President Mike Pence, who declined an invitation to the conference in Orlando, didn't gain much traction. #CPAC2021 poll w/o Trump Ron DeSantis: 43%Kristi Noem: 11%Don Jr: 8%Mike Pompeo: 7%Ted Cruz: 7%Tucker Carlson: 3%Josh Hawley: 3%Nikki Haley: 3%Ivanka: 3%Rand Paul: 2%... and Mike Pence: 1% — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) February 28, 2021 The polls, of course, come with many caveats attached. The election is a long way away, straw polls aren't the most reliable predictive method, and the CPAC conference is not necessarily representative of the larger Republican Party, which many analysts consider to be at a Trump-inspired crossroads right now. It's also worth noting that DeSantis' strong showing may be partly tied to the conference taking place on his home turf. Read more at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.com5 celestially funny cartoons about Perseverance's Mars adventureThe forgotten nuclear threatNewly confirmed Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is 'obsessed' with creating 'clean-energy jobs'

  • A Louisiana trooper who kicked and dragged a Black man while he was handcuffed has been suspended without pay for 50 hours

    Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old barber, died in police custody on May 10, 2019, following a violent arrest and high-speed pursuit.

  • White nationalists are once again using Christian symbols to spread hate

    White nationalists across the U.S. are using Christian symbols to spread a message of hate and violence, experts warn. Pastors are pushing back.

  • McManus: The dumbest thing Ted Cruz said last week. Hint: It wasn't about his Mexico trip

    In criticizing Health and Human Services nominee Xavier Becerra for not being a doctor, Cruz betrayed his ignorance about the kind of Cabinet we need.

  • Police officer fatally shot during mask dispute at basketball game, Louisiana cops say

    The officer was working security at the high school basketball game, police say.

  • Trump will call out Biden, discuss ‘America First’ agenda during CPAC speech: senior adviser

    Trump senior adviser Jason Miller previews the former president’s address and discusses his future in the Republican Party.

  • McDaniel says GOP voters "overwhelmingly" agree with Trump's record in office

    RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel says the party is united in its opposition to President Biden's policies.

  • Eric Shawn: Mike Pompeo calls Biden Khashoggi release 'reckless,' and 'a political stunt'

    The former secretary of state says the administration wants to curry favor with Iran at the expense of Saudi Arabia and Israel.

  • Why QAnon are pinning their last desperate hopes on Trump emerging as president on March 4

    QAnon's most devout followers believe bizarrely that former President Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 19th President on March 4, 2021.

  • Kourtney Kardashian is Already So Comfortable Around Boyfriend Travis Barker

    Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Travis Barker is reportedly pretty new, but it’s clear that she’s already so comfortable around her new musician beau. The entire KarJenner fam usually keeps their dating life out of the spotlight but Kourtney hasn’t been shy about giving her fans a peek into her relationship on Instagram. And Kourtney’s latest […]

  • Sen. Marsha Blackburn speaks to Fox News about challenges facing conservatives

    Blackburn discusses Iran, the border, and federal spending.

  • House Narrowly Passes Massive COVID-Response Bill, Including $15 Minimum Wage

    The House narrowly approved Democrats’ $1.9 trillion coronavirus-relief bill early Saturday morning, in a tight 219-212 vote that mostly fell along party lines. The bill contains $1,400 direct payments for most Americans, $170 billion to colleges and K-12 schools to cover reopening costs, and $70 billion for coronavirus testing and vaccination programs. Additionally, the relief package allocates $350 billion in funding for state, local, and tribal governments. President Biden has pushed for the bill’s passage, however Republicans opposed some of the provisions in the legislation, arguing they were clearly extraneous. “This isn’t a relief bill. It takes care of Democrats’ political allies while it fails to deliver for American families,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R, Calif.) told The Washington Post on Friday. “We already know what is the best stimulus plan out there: It is to fully reopen our economy. To do that, we need our economy to go back to work, back to school and back to health.” Roughly two hours before the vote, McCarthy said that Congress wouldn’t vote on the bill until 2 a.m. on Saturday “because Democrats are so embarrassed by all the non-COVID waste in this bill that they are jamming it through in the dead of night.” Every House Republican voted against the bill, as did just two Democrats: Representatives Jared Golden of Maine and Kurt Schrader of Oregon. Both also opposed Democrats’ $3 trillion bill last May that failed to become law. “During challenging times, the country needs its elected leaders to work together to meet the most urgent needs in their communities,” Golden said, explaining his decision to vote against the bill, according to The Associated Press. “This bill addresses urgent needs, and then buries them under a mountain of unnecessary or untimely spending.” House Democrats included a provision to raise the federally mandated minimum wage to $15 an hour, despite decreasing likelihood that the provision would pass the Senate. With the Senate tied 50-50, Democrats are attempting to pass the coronavirus relief bill via budget reconciliation procedures, which allow for a simple-majority vote instead of a filibuster-proof vote of 60. However, the Senate parliamentarian ruled on Thursday night that a minimum wage increase could not pass as part of budget reconciliation. “It is inevitable to all of us, the $15 minimum wage will be achieved,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on the House floor late Friday, “even if it is inconceivable to some, it is inevitable to us – and we will work diligently to shorten the distance between the inevitable and the inconceivable.” Lawmakers have urgently worked to ensure approved legislation will reach Biden’s desk by March 14, when pandemic unemployment aid programs are set to expire.

  • GOP Rep. Gosar skipped the House stimulus bill vote to attend a white nationalist event in Florida

    Gosar attended an event hosted by notorious white nationalist Nick Fuentes, using COVID-19 rules to avoid attending the $1.9 trillion stimulus vote.

  • J&J's coronavirus shot could dramatically accelerate the US vaccine rollout. Here's your new vaccination timeline.

    The nation could now distribute 500 million doses by the end of June - enough to vaccinate all of its adult population.

  • Robert Lewis' The BASE organization is a shining light in the Boston community

    Activist Robert Lewis Jr. runs The BASE out of Roxbury, where hundreds of kids have transferred the lessons of baseball -- discipline, focus, teamwork -- to their everyday lives.