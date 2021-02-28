Trump falsely claims in CPAC speech that he could beat Democrats 'for a third time' in 2024

Former President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former President Trump continued to repeat false claim that the election was stolen.

"I may even decide to beat them for a third time," said of the Democrats in a possible 2024 run.

Trump lost both the Electoral College and popular vote in 2020.

During Trump's headlining appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Florida, Trump immediately lit into President Joe Biden, calling his tenure "the most disastrous first month of any president in modern history."

While alluding to a possible 2024 presidential campaign, the former president still refused to acknowledge his election loss, which he spent months trying to overturn through various election pressure campaigns against GOP officials across the country.

"As you know they just lost the White House," Trump said of the Democrats. "I may even decide to beat them for a third time."

Trump said that under Biden, the US has "gone from America first to America last," a nod to the enduring conservative appeal of the former president's go-it-alone worldview.

Biden has reversed a slew of Trump administration policies since last month, rejoining the Paris climate accord, canceling the Keystone XL pipeline project, and halting the withdrawal from the World Health Organization.

