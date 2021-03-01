Trump family mansion next to Mar-a-Lago on sale for $49m
A waterfront mansion neighbouring Mar-a-Lago has hit the real estate market, with the ownership company linked to Donald Trump asking for $49m for "The Beachouse".
That asking price would be a 165 per cent return on the $18.5m the property last sold for in 2018, when the limited liability company associated with the Trump family bought the eight-bedroom home from the ex-president's sister, Judge Maryanne Trump Barry.
The sale comes as Mr Trump is settling into his new permanent digs at Mar-a-Lago following a recent eviction from the White House.
While the brokerage listing doesn't mention the property's Trumpian connections, the sale comes with a complimentary membership to The Mar-a-Lago Club, according to The Palm Beach Daily News, which first reported the listing at 1125 South Ocean Boulevard.
The company that purchased the property in 2018 was reported at the time to be controlled by Mr Trump's two eldest sons, Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump.
After the property was purchased, it appeared on multiple listing services as a fully or partially-furnished rental for $100,000 per month being offered by Trump International Realty, a Trump Organization affiliated brokerage.
The rental asking price declined from $100,000 in 2018 to $81,250 and finally $65,000 in 2019, according to public listings of the property.
The Independent has reached out to the Trump Organization and the brokerage of Lawrence A Moens for comment.
Mr Moens began advertising the property, called The Beachouse", in a full-page advertisement in Sunday's edition of The Palm Beach Daily News.
The ad says the property is a "well known and very important oceanfront estate” available for “a summer renovation project" in the late spring.
The 1956 West Indies-style home sits on a half-acre lot with almost 200 feet of beachfront overlooking the Atlantic.
