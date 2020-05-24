All in the Trump family: meet the president’s surrogates and strategists

Donald Trump Jr. More

Age: 42

Twitter bio: EVP of Development & Acquisitions The @Trump Organization, Father, Outdoorsman, In a past life Boardroom Advisor on The Apprentice.

Twitter followers: 5m

Role: Lead attack dog for his father, firing up crowds, goading liberals and savaging the media. A graduate of his father’s alma mater, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, he went into the family business. Chris Cillizza, CNN editor-at-large, wrote: “The easiest way to understand Donald Trump Jr is this: he is his father on steroids. With a lot more internet savvy.”

Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Age: 51

Twitter bio: Mother, Sister, Patriot, Proud American. National Chair of Trump Victory Finance Committee 2020 and Senior Advisor to @TeamTrump.

Twitter followers: 1.7m

Role: A lawyer, she started appearing on Fox News as a legal analyst in 2004 and a full-time host from 2006. She was previously married to Gavin Newsom, then the Democratic mayor of San Francisco (they were billed as “the new Kennedys” by Harper’s Bazaar magazine), but is now dating Don Jr and frequently appears as his sidekick at Trump campaign events.

Eric Trump.

Age: 36

Twitter bio: Executive Vice President of The @Trump Organization. Husband to @LaraLeaTrump. Large advocate of @StJude Children’s Hospital @TrumpWinery #MakeAmericaGreatAgain.

Twitter followers: 3.5m

Role: An energetic campaigner for the cause, though much mocked as the dumber younger brother. He is a graduate of Georgetown University who, with Don Jr, stepped in to run the Trump Organization after their father became president. Like Don Jr, he has been criticised for posing with wild animals they killed during big game hunts in Africa.

Lara Trump.