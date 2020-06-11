Trump fans cheer and whoop as he describes coronavirus as 'the plague from China'

Donald Trump smiles as he arrives for a roundtable with faith leaders and small business owners at Gateway Church Dallas Campus in Dallas, Texas: AFP via Getty Images

Supporters of Donald Trump cheered as the president told an audience that coronavirus had many names, but he preferred to call it "the plague from China".

Talking at a round table on police reform in Dallas, Mr Trump darted across topics from hurricanes to oil to the coronavirus in the span of minutes before lingering on the pandemic when the pro-Trump crowd cheered in support.

"The supply [of oil] changed rapidly with Covid-19, or whatever you want to call it, I'd never heard so many names," Mr Trump said.

"You've got 30 names you can call this thing. I call it the plague from China. The plague."

At that point the audience broke out in wild approval, prompting the president to continue.

"And it's not good. And it's not good. It could have been stopped in China but they decided not to do that and we'll have to figure that one out won't we."

Read more

When can we really expect coronavirus to end?

Everything you need to know on supermarket delivery slots

The dirty truth about washing your hands

Which countries around the world has coronavirus spread to?

Listen to the latest episode of The Independent Coronavirus Podcast