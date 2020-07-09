Can Trump do that? FAQ on CDC guidelines, federal funding for schools during coronavirus

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump put the nation's schools on notice via Twitter, saying he may cut their funding if they don't reopen their classrooms this fall.

He also tweeted Wednesday that he disagrees with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) "very tough & expensive guidelines for opening schools," as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Vice President Mike Pence said the agency would be issuing new guidance next week.

CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield has since announced that the agency will not revise its guidance. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday said the CDC will not revise the current guidelines but will issue "supplemental guidance."

While the CDC recommendations on in-school practices – such as wearing face masks, separating desks and staggering schedules for students – still hold, the debate led many to question whether the president has the power to cut federal school funding or influence the CDC. Here are answers to some frequently asked questions from public health and educational policy leaders:

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House on Friday. Behind him are Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, right, and White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx. More

Can the president change or revoke federal funding for public schools?

In short, no.

"It's a constitutional issue," said William Mathis, managing director at the National Education Policy Center. "The purse is controlled by the Congress."

Because the president doesn't have Congress' fiscal powers, any effort by the Trump administration to tie already-approved funding to specific actions would likely end up in court.

For the next round of funding, the Democratic-controlled House is unlikely to agree to target it only to reopened schools.

Democrats included $58 billion in additional school funding in a $3 trillion coronavirus relief package that passed the House in May and must still be negotiated with the GOP-controlled Senate.

Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan., said Thursday that it’s “too early to tell” if an agreement can be reached on the administration’s desire to add conditions to additional school assistance.

“I would much prefer that schools open,” Roberts added. “But I don’t want them to open unless it’s safe.”

How is federal funding determined? What schools are most impacted?

The federal government provides billions of dollars to schools through grants for low-income schools and special education programs. Washington also designated about $13 billion for schools in a previous coronavirus relief package.

However, the vast majority of funding for public schools across the country still comes from non-federal sources.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, at the elementary and secondary school level, typically only 8% of funds come from the federal government – and that includes contributions not only from the Department of Education but also other federal agencies, such as the Department of Agriculture's School Lunch Program.

The remaining 92% of funding falls largely on states and local districts. Mathis explains how most local funds come from property taxes – which means low-income communities, in particular, are underfunded, as they don't have the necessary tax base.

"It's very inequitable," he said. "The burden falls worst on the poorer districts, the big-city districts."

Therefore, federal funding – or lack thereof – has a greater impact on lower-income districts.

Who doesn't want schools to reopen?

"Ultimately it's not a matter of 'if' schools should reopen, it's simply a matter of 'how,'" said Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. "They must fully open and they must be fully operational, and how that happens is best left to education and community leaders."

DeVos pointed to the American Academy of Pediatrics' (AAP) guidance, which urges schools to reopen if possible.