Trump rails against 'disaster' Fauci on campaign staff call

President Trump railed against Dr. Anthony Fauci during a call Monday morning, calling him a “disaster” who has “been here for 500 years.”

According to multiple reporters listening in on a campaign staff call two weeks out from Election Day, Trump said that people were tired of coronavirus mitigation efforts. He also claimed, without evidence, that if the administration had listened to Fauci, one of the nation’s premier infectious disease experts and the longtime head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, “we’d have 700,000, 800,000 deaths.”

“People are tired of COVID. I have these huge rallies. People are saying, ‘Whatever. Just leave us alone.’ They’re tired of it. People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots,” Trump said, adding, “Fauci is a nice guy. He’s been here for 500 years.”

While Americans are certainly tired of COVID-19, polling shows a majority are committed to taking precautions to try and reduce its spread. According to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, 67 percent say it should be mandatory to wear a mask in public. Another 60 percent said Trump was not following the advice of medical experts closely enough.

A National Geographic/Morning Consult poll taken earlier in October also found that 74 percent of Americans said they always wear a mask when leaving their home.

Trump’s handling of the pandemic, which has killed more than 219,000 Americans and resulted in the president himself being hospitalized earlier this month, has been criticized since the coronavirus appeared early this year. The Yahoo News/YouGov poll found that 59 percent of respondents said the president underestimated the risks.

President Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: AP (2), Getty Images)

“Every time [Fauci] goes on television there’s always a bomb, but there’s a bigger bomb if you fire him,” Trump added. “This guy’s a disaster."

The war of words between Fauci and Trump intensified last week after Fauci asked that a Trump campaign ad that featured the doctor’s words being used out of context to praise the president be taken down. Fauci told the Daily Beast of the ad, “By doing this against my will they are, in effect, harassing me. Since campaign ads are about getting votes, their harassment of me might have the opposite effect of turning some voters off.”

Trump was aware of the possibility reporters were listening in on the call and noted, “If there’s a reporter on, you can have it just the way I said it, I couldn’t care less.”

The president has started campaigning more over the last week as polling shows him behind Democratic nominee Joe Biden both nationally and in key swing states.

Trump also implied on the call that some unknown scandal was about to damage Biden, leaving him an “impotent” candidate, and that the former vice president should be in prison. The president, who spent the 2016 campaign leading “Lock her up” chants aimed at then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, has a history of insisting his opponents should be incarcerated.

The president concluded the call by telling staffers, “Get off this phone and work your asses off because we are going to win.”

