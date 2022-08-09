Trump on FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago: ‘They even broke into my safe’

Oxygen

Actress Anne Heche is in stable condition after a car she was driving crashed into a Los Angeles home late Friday morning and became engulfed in flames. “Anne is currently in stable condition. Her family and friends ask for her thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time,” her podcast partner and friend Heather Duffy Boylston said in a statement to the Associated Press. The crash occurred around 10:55 a.m. Friday morning in the 1700 block of Walgrove Ave. in the Ma