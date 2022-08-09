Trump on FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago: ‘They even broke into my safe’
Donald Trump has confirmed the FBI executed a search warrant on his Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago.
Former President Donald Trump released a statement Monday confirming an FBI raid at his Mar-a-Lago home. The Associated Press reported it's in connection to the allegation that he took with him classified information from the White House.
Donald Trump's daughter-in-law said the FBI raid is an attempt to hurt his chances for running for president in 2024. WBZ-TV's Jon Keller says Trump will likely use that argument in the days ahead.
FBI agents executed a search warrant on Donald Trump's Palm Beach resort Mar-a-Lago on Monday, according to a statement by the former president.
‘What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democrat National Committee?’
Former President Donald Trump was not there when FBI agents searched his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
‘Thousands’ vowed to show up after FBI takes unprecedented step
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) promised on Monday that if Republicans take back the chamber after November’s midterm elections, they will investigate the Department of Justice, telling Attorney General Merrick Garland to “clear your calendar.” “I’ve seen enough. The Department of Justice has reached an intolerable state of weaponized politicization,” McCarthy said. “When Republicans…
Rudy Giuliani pointed to an unspecified medical condition to request a delay of his August 9 appearance before a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia.
Eric Trump told Sean Hannity he thought there was "no family in American history that has taken more arrows in the back than the Trump family."
