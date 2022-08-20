Trump FBI Search Riles GOP Ahead of Archives Nominee’s Hearing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Dorning, Jason Leopold and Laura Litvan
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    President of the United States since 2021

(Bloomberg) -- The Yale Ph.D. who’s been nominated to lead the National Archives faces a hostile path to confirmation as GOP senators vow to “absolutely demand answers” after the agency prompted the FBI search of Donald Trump’s home.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Colleen Shogan, a former deputy director at the Library of Congress who writes whodunit murder mysteries in her spare time, was tapped by President Joe Biden on Aug. 3 to take over the agency best known for housing the original Declaration of Independence.

Her nomination -- four months after the previous director retired -- was just another shuffle of the DC bureaucracy, barely noticed outside the circle of historians and academics who rely on the repository of federal records. That was until FBI agents swarmed Trump’s palatial Florida estate in search of classified documents.

The search, conducted because the National Archives and Records Administration told the Justice Department that top secret records were in some of the boxes of White House material Trump had turned over previously, changed the stakes.

The move ignited a furious reaction from Republican office holders and party operatives -- none more enraged than the former president himself, who has accused the FBI of planting evidence and being on a political witch hunt. His supporters in the Senate seem eager to take up the charge.

GOP Senator Rick Scott, a member of the panel that will consider Shogan’s nomination “absolutely will demand answers” about the search as part of Shogan’s confirmation proceedings, said Clare Lattanze, a spokesperson for Scott.

Another Republican on the committee, Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma, also plans to closely question Shogan. He and Scott have already requested a full committee briefing by the FBI, the Justice Department and the National Archives, citing “significant questions” about the basis for the search of Trump’s property.

Shogan, 46, the first woman to be nominated Archivist of the United States, will go before a panel that also includes hard-line Republican Trump defenders Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Josh Hawley of Missouri and Rand Paul of Kentucky. Representatives of the three senators didn’t respond to requests for comment, nor did committee staff.

Republicans on a House oversight panel wrote the National Archives as well, warning they will investigate the agency’s “singling out” of Trump if Republicans regain control of the House. They demanded the archives preserve records related to the search.

A confirmation hearing for Shogan hasn’t been scheduled yet.

Well before the Mar-a-Lago search, David Ferriero, who retired as head of the archives in April after 12 years in the post and referred the matter to the Justice Department, foresaw the difficulties ahead. He told C-SPAN that he “can’t imagine a smooth process” for his successor’s confirmation.

Shogan, currently a senior executive at the White House Historical Association, referred questions to the Biden administration. A spokesperson there said the nominee wouldn’t conduct media interviews prior to confirmation.

The White House instead sent a written statement saying Shogan “is well-qualified to be the next Archivist of the United States and we hope that the Senate will quickly take up her nomination and confirm her.”

The National Archives and Records Administration encompasses buildings in Washington and College Park, Maryland, along with 13 presidential libraries and 14 regional archives. Its holdings include 13 billion pages of documents, 10 million maps and charts and more than 44 million photographs and graphics.

Its records are an important source of historical, legal and journalistic accountability for the entire bureaucracy as well as a basis for Americans’ connection with prior generations. The archives’ release of audio tapes kept by presidents Richard Nixon and Lyndon Johnson drew national attention while many family genealogists research ancestors through its collections of military service records and census forms.

The FBI search at Trump’s Florida resort followed an 18-month effort by the archives to retrieve presidential records taken when he left the White House.

The archives contacted the Justice Department after the agency found classified material in 15 boxes of documents it recovered from Mar-a-Lago in January. The FBI search this month turned up more boxes of documents, some of which bore the US government’s highest top-secret rating.

The archives also has figured in the jousting over the House investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol. The Supreme Court in January rejected a bid by Trump to block the agency from turning over documents the panel requested, including records of communication between the White House and Justice Department leading up to Jan. 6. Trump argued the records should have been protected by executive privilege.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Southwest has Fall, Winter Getaways on Sale for as Low as $59 — but You'll Have to Book Soon

    The sale ends on Aug. 26.

  • I gave birth as a single mother in Australia thanks to universal healthcare. I couldn't have done it in the US.

    The author shares how having IVF covered by insurance and having three months guaranteed of paid leave allowed her to become a single mom.

  • 14 Things to Watch Aug. 19 - Aug. 25

    Wondering what to watch next week? Here's the scoop on what you'll want to be watching as you head into the weekend of Aug. 19 on network and cable television, streaming and on-demand. Whatever your platform—HBO, Showtime, Acorn, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu—we've got you covered with ...

  • Ukraine Latest: Western Officials See War at Near Standstill

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is at a near-operational standstill, with neither side currently able to launch an offensive that would materially affect the course of the conflict, Western officials said.Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeMueller Memo Advising Barr on Trump Findings Is Ordered ReleasedWhite House Says Zelenskiy Should Join G-20 If Putin AttendsStocks Slide as Short-Sellers Cash In on Fedspeak: Markets WrapXi and Putin to Attend G-20

  • Al-Shabab: Islamists kill 12 in Somali hotel attack

    Security officials report at least 12 dead after al-Shabab militants storm the Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu.

  • Ex-KCK officer convicted of sex crimes against 13-year-old stripped of police license

    Nicholas J. Schafer was convicted of two sex crimes against a child in March and had his Kansas police license revoked in July, records show. He was with KCKPD from 2005 to March 2022.

  • Taiwan thanks its navy amid tensions with China

    STORY: Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen addressed hundreds of the island's navy service members on Thursday -- to thank them for their service amid quote "indescribable" pressure from China.China, which claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own, has ramped up military exercises around the island this month in the wake of a high-profile diplomatic visit from U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.During a visit to the Suao naval base on Taiwan's northeastern coast, Tsai told sailors that fulfilling their mission in the tight confines of a ship must have been difficult."In the face of China's harassment and provocation outside Taiwan's territorial waters, it is even more necessary to keep an eye on the dynamics of enemy ships all the time.""In this period, everyone has shown firm and unwavering courage, responded calmly, and showed solid and long lasting results in the face of real threats. Not only guarding maritime security but also maintaining regional peace and prosperity. For such a performance, I must give the highest affirmation and respect."Tsai has repeatedly emphasized that Taiwan will neither provoke nor escalate conflict during the crisis, and the island's defense ministry has stressed its "calm" response to Chinese military activity.Although the scale of China's military drills has dropped off significantly from earlier in the month, Taiwan continues to report Chinese fighters and warships operating around the island.

  • Five ways DeSantis has flexed his political muscle in Florida

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has thrust himself into the national spotlight as one of the most influential and controversial politicians across the country since becoming governor in 2019. DeSantis has frequently taken action in his home state that has positioned him as a leader of the conservative movement in the country. He has been…

  • African migratory birds threatened by hot, dry weather

    Africa's migratory birds are threatened by changing weather patterns in the center and east of the continent that have depleted natural water systems and caused a devastating drought. Hotter and drier conditions due to climate change make it difficult for traveling species who are losing their water sources and breeding grounds, with many now endangered or forced to alter their migration patterns entirely by settling in cooler northern areas. Roughly 10% of Africa's more than 2,000 bird species, including dozens of migratory birds, are threatened, with 28 species — such as the Madagascar fish eagle, the Taita falcon and hooded vultures — classed as “critically endangered.”

  • Trump Threatens 'Major Motion' Based On Fourth Amendment In FBI Mar-A-Lago Search

    Trump claims his rights have been "violated in a level rarely seen before in our country."

  • Geraldo Rivera: Trump ‘does rule the GOP’

    Fox News pundit Geraldo Rivera pushed back on the suggestion that Republican voters are “stupid” for believing former President Trump did not lose the 2020 election, an assertion made by Democratic strategist James Carville earlier this week. “James Carville is wrong. Trump does rule the GOP. Many, if not most Republicans believe Trump was robbed…

  • How dangerous is today’s Republican Party? Very, former CIA Director Michael Hayden believes.

    Hayden — who served in top intelligence roles under Bush and Obama — joined a group of former military leaders warning last month that American democracy 'is in real peril.'

  • Fla. state House candidate banned from Twitter for suggesting violence against federal officials

    A candidate for running for a seat in Florida’s state House was banned on Twitter on Thursday after he advocated violence against the FBI and other federal agencies. “Under my plan, all Floridians will have permission to shoot FBI, IRS, ATF and all other feds ON SIGHT!” tweeted Luis Miguel (R), who is running in…

  • Ukraine war: Half of Russia's Black Sea combat jets out of operation

    Russia plotting ‘false flag’ attack on nuclear plant, says Ukraine Has the West lost interest in the war? ‘London says hi’: Britons put messages on Ukrainian missiles The Russian economy is suffering a catastrophic shock Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Russian shelling, Ukrainian airstrike reflect broadening war

    Russian forces stepped up their battle to seize one of the dwindling number of cities in embattled eastern Ukraine not already under their control while continuing to fire on towns and villages in the country's north and south, Ukrainian officials said Saturday. Russian shelling collapsed balconies and blew out windows in the southern region of Mykolayiv, injuring at least nine civilians, authorities said. Reflecting the broadening frontlines of the nearly 6-month war in Ukraine, a Ukrainian airstrike hit targets in the largest Russian-occupied city in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, according to Ukrainian and Kremlin-backed local officials.

  • Blasts behind Russian lines had major psychological effect on Putin – officials

    The explosions in Crimea last week put more than half of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet combat jets out of use.

  • Trump legal counsel vows 'Fourth Amendment based' challenge to Mar-a-Lago raid 'very soon'

    An attorney for former President Trump said in an interview on the Mark Levin Show that they are preparing to file a Fourth Amendment-related legal challenge against the Department of Justice "very soon."

  • Supreme Court tentatively blocks Georgia election method found to be racially discriminatory

    The Supreme Court on Friday blocked Georgia from using an election method that a judge found to be racially discriminatory, but the justices’ order left open the possibility that a lower court could reinstate it ahead of the November vote. The justices’ unsigned order came in response to an emergency request filed earlier this week…

  • Steelers swap running backs on training-camp roster

    The Steelers swaped running backs on Thursday.

  • Trump’s legal woes enter yet another protracted phase

    The former president demanded transparency around the search of Mar-a-Lago. He didn’t get quite that. Nor did he get closure.