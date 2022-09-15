Trump feared Iran would try to assassinate him to avenge Soleimani killing, new book says

ABC News
Less than two months before the midterm elections, Sen. Lindsey Graham on Tuesday introduced a bill that would impose a nationwide ban on most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The measure, the first GOP effort to ban abortion at the national level since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, contains limited exceptions for cases of rape, incest or when a mother's life is in danger but otherwise would restrict abortions after the point when Graham, citing medical research, claimed a fetus' nerves develop enough to feel pain. "Our legislation, which bans abortion after 15 weeks gestation, will put the United States abortion policy in line with other developed nations such as France, Germany, Belgium, Denmark, Spain and other European nations," Graham said Tuesday.