Trump fighting to stay in Colorado ballot
Former President Donald Trump is making his appeal in hopes of remaining on the Colorado ballot for the 2024 election.
Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday appealed a decision made by Colorado's Supreme Court to remove him from the primary ballot. It comes a day after he appealed a similar decision made to remove him from the ballot in Maine. Here's what it means and what's next.
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump formally ask the United States Supreme Court to rule on the decision by Colorado’s Supreme Court to remove his name from primary ballots because he was in violation of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
