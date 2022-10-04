Trump files $475M lawsuit against CNN, claims defamation cost him 2020 election

Good Morning America

Constance Wu is reintroducing herself after a few years out of the Hollywood spotlight -- and what she is sharing is deeply personal. The actress, who shot to fame on the ABC sitcom "Fresh Off the Boat" and became a full-fledged movie star with starring roles in "Crazy Rich Asians" and "Hustlers," sat down with ABC News' Juju Chang for a wide-ranging interview airing Tuesday on "Good Morning America" and later on "Nightline." In the emotional conversation, Wu opened up about her recent allegation that she was sexually harassed by a producer of "Fresh Off the Boat" and a separate alleged date rape experience from a different man years earlier, both of which she details in her new book, "Making a Scene," out Oct. 4.