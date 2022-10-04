Trump files $475M lawsuit against CNN, claims defamation cost him 2020 election
Former President Donald Trump has filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against CNN.
Ian resulted in the deaths of at least 44 people in Florida and tens of billions of dollars in damage.
Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian's effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. (Oct. 3)
Former President Donald Trump on Monday sued CNN, seeking $475 million in damages, saying the network had defamed him in an effort to short-circuit any future political campaign.
He is asking for punitive damages of $475 million.
A state trial was set to start on Monday for three men accused of taking part in an elaborate plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 over her COVID-19 restrictions, with the hopes of starting a civil war. Jury selection was scheduled to begin in a Jackson County courtroom where Joseph Morrison, 28, his father-in-law Pete Musico, 44, and Paul Bellar, 23, are charged with firearm violations, gang membership and providing material support for terrorism. Prosecutors say the plot was motivated by opposition to state coronavirus restrictions imposed by the governor and grievances related to the 2020 presidential election.
The U.S. government has been hit with four painful losses at antitrust trials recently but legal experts do not expect the Biden administration's regulators to slow efforts to make American business more competitive. In fact, the Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) have vowed to press on aggressively. The top competition lawyer at Justice, Jonathan Kanter, told lawmakers on Sept. 20 that "part of the job that we have before us is to litigate cases and to take risks when it's appropriate and necessary to defend the American public, particularly in areas such as healthcare."
Mike Lindell, a prominent ally of former President Donald Trump, must face a $1.3 billion lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems Inc accusing him of defamation for pushing false claims that its voting machines rigged the 2020 presidential election, with the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turning away his appeal. The justices rejected a bid by Lindell and his company My Pillow Inc to immediately appeal a federal judge's refusal to toss the lawsuit. Denver-based Dominion's lawsuit against Lindell is one of a number that the company and a competitor, Smartmatic USA Inc, have filed against Trump allies and conservative media outlets over false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump through widespread voting fraud.
Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian's effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Ten additional deaths were blamed on the storm in Florida as frustration and desperation mounted in the path the storm cut through state. Coastal flooding temporarily shut down the only highway to part of North Carolina's Outer Banks and flooding was possible all the way to Long Island, the National Weather Service said.
(Bloomberg) -- Turkey on Monday condemned the US’s decision to add Cyprus to a security cooperation program, saying that Washington is losing its impartiality in the dispute surrounding the divided island.The US move came two weeks after it lifted a decades-old arms embargo on the internationally-recognized Greek Cypriot government located in the south of the Island. In response, Turkey first pledged to boost defenses of the Turkish Cypriots in the north of the island -- a breakaway republic tha
OLENA MAZURENKO - MONDAY, 3 OCTOBER, 2022, 01:53 Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President, has said that Ukraine is watching Finland and Sweden, countries that are fast-tracking to NATO without a Membership Action Plan, and it also wants to join the Alliance under a similar procedure.
When I was based in England while in the U.S. Army, I visited Windsor Castle, Blenheim Palace and the Queen's beloved Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
Constance Wu is reintroducing herself after a few years out of the Hollywood spotlight -- and what she is sharing is deeply personal. The actress, who shot to fame on the ABC sitcom "Fresh Off the Boat" and became a full-fledged movie star with starring roles in "Crazy Rich Asians" and "Hustlers," sat down with ABC News' Juju Chang for a wide-ranging interview airing Tuesday on "Good Morning America" and later on "Nightline." In the emotional conversation, Wu opened up about her recent allegation that she was sexually harassed by a producer of "Fresh Off the Boat" and a separate alleged date rape experience from a different man years earlier, both of which she details in her new book, "Making a Scene," out Oct. 4.
Donald Trump on Monday objected to a Justice Department request for an expedited ruling in the special master case involving documents seized by the FBI in an August search of the former president's Florida home.
Questions about guns, secretly recorded “repugnant” talk and even the Jan. 6 Capitol riot dominated jury selection Monday in the third trial connected to a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Dozens of potential jurors packed the courtroom, even sitting on heating vents in a nearly century-old courthouse in Jackson, Michigan. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar are charged with three crimes, including providing material support for a terrorist act.
The Supreme Court agreed to hear a case alleging YouTube helped aid and abet the killing of a U.S. woman, Nohemi Gonzalez, in the 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris.
Upstart stock has in fact collapsed by 95% and is once again trading at around $20. To understand why, let's take a look at what the company does and how its recent stock-price drop could be a buying opportunity. Banks tend to rely heavily on Fair Isaac's FICO credit scoring system, which looks at a borrower's payment history and existing debts (among other things) to determine their ability to service a loan.
(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s small textile mills, which make products ranging from bedsheets to towels mainly for consumers in the US and Europe, are starting to shut after devastating floods wiped out its cotton crop.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Slumps as Deliveries Disappoint Due to Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGet Ready for Anoth
