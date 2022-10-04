Trump files defamation lawsuit against CNN
Former President Donald Trump on Monday sued CNN, seeking $475 million in damages, saying the network had defamed him in an effort to short-circuit any future political campaign.
The Kremlin has praised Tesla CEO Elon Musk for suggesting a possible peace deal to end the war in Ukraine. Kyiv has already rebuked Musk for proposing terms it views as rewarding Russia.
Former NFL player Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee in Georgia’s Senate race, passionately denied a news report he paid for an abortion in 2009.
Prince William delivered his first speech as heir to the British throne at a wildlife protection summit Tuesday, signaling that the royal family will continue to champion environmental causes as King Charles III is forced to step back from front-line campaigning. William delivered the keynote speech at the United for Wildlife global summit in London, addressing some 300 representatives of law enforcement agencies, conservation groups and corporations that are working to combat the trade in illegal wildlife products, which is estimated at $20 billion annually. The prince and his Royal Foundation created United for Wildlife in 2014 to protect endangered species from the illegal trade in goods such as elephant ivory and rhinoceros horn.
The high-valued dollar will help some U.S. companies acquire foreign businesses on the cheap, according to a report from Jefferies.
J.D. Runnels and his son, James, share a love for football. Runnels played for the University of Oklahoma and in the National Football League, and he coached in the United States Football League this past season. James nearly was held out of playing this season because his parents objected to the “biological sex affidavit” Oklahoma public school athletes, from kindergarten to college, are now required to submit to participate.
The Supreme Court says it won’t intervene in a lawsuit in which Dominion Voting Systems accused MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell of defamation for falsely accusing the company of rigging the 2020 presidential election against former President Donald Trump. Lindell is part of a case in which Dominion also accused Trump allies Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani of defamation for falsely claiming that the election was “stolen.”
Some Japanese woke to the sound of sirens and warnings to take cover as the missile flew above.
Ballistics tests have linked the murders of six men and the wounding of one woman in California — all potentially at the hands of a serial killer — in crimes going back more than a year, police said.
Former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon will stand trial in November 2023, a judge in New York said Tuesday. Bannon is charged with defrauding donors to the "We Build the Wall" campaign, which was an independent effort intended to raise money for former President Donald Trump's signature policy project. The Manhattan District Attorney's Office said Bannon promised 100% of money raised would go toward building a wall along the U.S. southern border.
Trump files $475 million defamation lawsuit against CNN; Kim Kardashian fined $1 million by SEC over crypto promotion; Ringo Starr tour on hold as he recovers from COVID-19. (Oct. 4)
The "coal miner's daughter" turned country queen has died at the age of 90 years old.
Bitcoin buying surged Tuesday morning with the largest cryptocurrency climbing above $20,000 for the first time in three weeks. Its correlation to gold sits at yearly highs.
Court filings in recent months have also shown that Fani Willis is interested in a slate of fake electors who signed a certificate in December 2020 falsely stating that Trump had won the state and that they were the state’s “duly elected and qualified” electors.
Kevin Spacey and Anthony Rapp are set to square off in a federal courtroom on Thursday, in the first of four #MeToo trials to get underway this month in New York and Los Angeles. The other three trials involve producer Harvey Weinstein, director Paul Haggis and actor Danny Masterson. The four cases — two civil, […]