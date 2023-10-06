Trump files motion to temporarily dismiss lawsuit against former attorney Michael Cohen

Donald Trump filed a motion Thursday to dismiss his lawsuit against his former attorney Michael Cohen without prejudice, a type of dismissal that allows the case to be refiled and a possible indication he intends to do so. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Donald Trump filed a motion Thursday to dismiss his lawsuit against his former attorney Michael Cohen without prejudice, a type of dismissal that allows the case to be refiled and a possible indication he intends to do so.

"Plaintiff, President Donald J. Trump, by and through undersigned counsel, hereby gives notice that pursuant to Rule 41(1)(A)(i) he is voluntarily dismissing this action without prejudice," reads the brief notice filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida and obtained by UPI.

Cohen, a once ally-turned-critic of Trump who has called the former president a "con man," was convicted on multiple charges including tax fraud and a campaign finance violation in 2020 for coordinating a $130,000 hush-money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

He was disbarred, fined and spent just over a year in prison with another year and a half under home confinement -- while testifying in the grand jury probe that led to Trump's criminal charges in Manhattan for the hush-money payment to Daniels.

"Donald Trump just voluntarily dismissed the Southern District of Miami $500 million dollar lawsuit against me. More to come on this!" Cohen said on Twitter.

The Trump Campaign said in a statement to CBS News that the real estate developer is required to sit for a deposition in a civil matter on Columbus Day as he campaigns for the third time for president.

"President Trump has decided to temporarily pause his meritorious claims against Michael Cohen," his campaign said in a statement.

"Once President Trump has prevailed in dealing with the witch hunts against him, he will continue to pursue his claims against Michael Cohen, who rightfully deserves to, and will be held accountable for his unlawful words and actions."

Trump was scheduled to be deposed by Cohen's lawyers. His lawsuit argues that Cohen violated his attorney-client privileges in order to be "unjustly enriched."

Cohen has written multiple books about Trump including Revenge: How Donald Trump Weaponized the US Department of Justice Against His Critics.