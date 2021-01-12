Trump finally calls Capitol rioters a ‘mob’ as he warns Democrats off impeachment ‘at tender time’

(Independent)

In his first live speech since inciting a mob that overran the Capitol last week resulting in the deaths of five people, Donald Trump finally called the supporters who stormed the building a “mob” and warned Democrats not to remove him from office in his final days.

The outgoing president was vehement that House Democrats’ plan to have him removed and replaced by Vice President Mike Pence either through the 25th Amendment or impeachment would only further enflame tensions.

“It's causing tremendous anger and division and pain far greater than most people will ever understand, which is very dangerous for the USA, especially at this very tender time,” Mr Trump said on Tuesday at a segment of the US-Mexico border wall in Alamo, Texas.

Mr Trump also said that Democrats’ desire to have Mr Pence remove him via the 25th Amendment would “come back to haunt” the Biden administration, an apparent prediction that Mr Biden would not make it through his four-year term as president with his full mental faculties.

“The 25th Amendment is of zero risk to me but will come back to haunt Joe Biden and the Biden administration. As the expression goes, be careful what you wish for,” Mr Trump said.

Throughout his 2020 presidential campaign, Mr Trump and his top aides repeatedly called Mr Biden’s mental cognition into question, alleging the 78-year-old Democratic president-elect may not be fit to hold office.

Mr Biden’s campaign and transition team have repeatedly shot down such speculation, which exploded in popularity in the conservative online ecosystem.

The former vice president’s physician released a three-page medical summary in 2019 stating Mr Biden was a “healthy, vigorous, 77-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief.”