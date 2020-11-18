Trump fires top cybersecurity official who debunked his false voter fraud claims

President Donald Trump axed the country’s top cybersecurity official Tuesday in retaliation for the tech whiz repeatedly debunking his false accusations of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

The outgoing president announced the firing of Chris Krebs over Twitter, specifically citing a statement about the safety of the election issued by the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency director.

“The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 Election was highly inaccurate, in that there were massive improprieties and fraud,” Trump tweeted. “Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated.”

Twitter quickly labeled Trump’s missive as “disputed” since there’s no evidence to suggest the election was plagued by fraud or other irregularities.

Despite Trump’s newfound dislike for Krebs, he handpicked him in 2018 to lead CISA, which falls under the Department of Homeland Security.

Krebs did not shed any tears after being canned by Trump.

“Honored to serve. We did it right. Defend Today, Secure Tomorrow. #Protect2020,” Krebs tweeted from his personal account shortly after Trump’s announcement.

Krebs first drew Trump’s ire after issuing a statement last week affirming that the 2020 election was “the most secure in American history.”

“There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised,” Krebs said in the statement, adding that a record-breaking number of Americans safely cast ballots despite the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump has been acting increasingly erratic since losing the Nov. 3 election to Joe Biden, refusing to admit defeat while filing a flurry of lawsuits in several states asking for millions of votes to be tossed out over his baseless fraud claims.

Krebs’ firing comes on the heels of Trump booting Defense Secretary Mark Esper and a handful of other senior Pentagon officials last week as he seeks to shake up the government before leaving office on Jan. 20.

