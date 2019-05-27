Trump in Japan: Pomp and tense circumstance

TOKYO (AP) — All the pomp and pageantry in the world couldn't paper over the tensions between President Donald Trump and Japan's Shinzo Abe on two of their most pressing issues: North Korea and trade.

The president and prime minister tried mightily to minimize their differences during Trump's four-day state visit to Tokyo, while playing up their close personal friendship and their countries' long-held ties. But tension abounded, with Trump on Monday brushing off the significance of North Korean short-range missile tests that have rattled Japan and reasserting his threats to hit Abe with potentially devastating auto import tariffs.

Asked if he was bothered by the missile tests, Trump said: "No, I'm not. I am personally not." Abe, in contrast, said the missile tests were "of great regret."

The conflict demonstrates the limits of Abe's long-term strategy of showering Trump with affection in hopes of extracting benefits. Trump appeared uninterested in concessions despite a program tailor-made for the president that included a showy visit with the new Japanese emperor, a round of golf and prime seats at a sumo tournament where Trump got to present a "President's Cup" to the winner,

Trump also demonstrated again that he is willing to turn his back on long-held norms as he assailed Joe Biden, the 2020 Democratic hopeful whom North Korean leader Kim Jon Un recently criticized as having a low IQ.

"I don't take sides as to who I'm in favor or who I'm not," Trump said when asked whether he was favoring a violent dictator over the former vice president. "But I can tell you that Joe Biden was a disaster."

Indeed, Trump also sided with Kim on the question of whether the short-term missile launches violated U.N. Security Council resolutions, as both Abe and Trump's own national security adviser, John Bolton, had stated.

"My people think it could have been a violation," said Trump. "I view it differently. I view it as a man — perhaps he wants to get attention and perhaps not. Who knows?"

Japan has long voiced concern about short-range missiles because of the threat they pose to its security. Kim's decision to lift the pause in ballistic missile launches that began in late 2017 alarmed North Korea's neighbors.

Most analysts believe the missiles were ballistic missiles, which are not allowed under U.N. resolutions.

Trump's visit to Japan was designed to highlight the U.S.-Japan alliance and showcase the warm relations between the two leaders. Trump said he and Abe deliberated over trade, Iran and more during hours of talks at Akasaka Palace.

Trump was invited to Japan to be the first world leader to meet the country's new emperor. But despite being far from Washington, Trump didn't hold back in his criticism of Biden, telling the world he agreed with the North Korean leader's assessment and declaring himself "not a fan."

"Kim Jong Un made a statement that Joe Biden is a low-IQ individual," Trump said. "He probably is, based on his record. I think I agree with him on that."

Pressed on whether he was supporting a dictator over a former U.S. vice president, Trump recited a host of complaints about the Obama-Biden administration.

U.S. officeholders have in the past generally avoided engaging in politics while on foreign soil, hewing to the adage that politics stops at the water's edge. But Trump's sharp attack on Biden, through his declaration of agreement with Kim, cast aside that tradition.

Biden, during a recent campaign event, accused Trump of cozying up to "dictators and tyrants" like Kim.

Trump continues to hold out hope of getting Kim to agree to give up his nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles, even though the two summits he's had with the North Korean leader have produced no concrete pledge to denuclearize the Korean peninsula.

Trump nonetheless praised Kim, calling him a "smart man" who was intent on making his country better.

"All I know is there have been no nuclear tests, no ballistic missiles going out, no long-range missiles going out, and I think that someday we'll have a deal," Trump said, adding that he is in "no rush."

Trump is correct that North Korea has not recently tested a long-range missile that could reach the U.S. But this month, North Korea fired off a series of short-range missiles.