Trump Flips Out In Hellishly Bizarre New Social Media Meltdown: 'I Wasn't Scared'

Donald Trump seems to have hell on his mind.

The former president invoked the perpetual flames of the underworld in two separate rants on Sunday against Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the U.S. women’s national soccer team.

Early in the day, he launched his attack on the former House speaker, who on Friday said Trump looked like a “scared puppy” during his arraignment last week on federal charges of election obstruction and conspiracy.

“I wasn’t ‘scared,’” Trump insisted in a post on his Truth Social website. “Nevertheless, how mean a thing to say! She is a Wicked Witch whose husbands journey from hell starts and finishes with her. She is a sick & demented psycho who will someday live in HELL!”

Trump wasn’t done raising hell just yet.

When the U.S. women were eliminated from the World Cup later on Sunday, the former president ― like many others on the right ― was weirdly thrilled.

He called the loss “fully emblematic of what is happening to the our once great Nation under Crooked Joe Biden” and accused the players of being “openly hostile” to the country.

“WOKE EQUALS FAILURE,” he wrote, then took a shot at star player Megan Rapinoe. “Nice shot Megan, the USA is going to Hell!!!”

Trump’s critics raised hell in return:

Imagine if Joe Biden called Kevin McCarthy a “sick & demented psycho” who was going to Hell. Not just Fox but the entire ‘liberal media’ would lose their minds. He would be condemned even by members of his own Democratic Party.



But it’s Trump, so everyone just sighs & moves on. pic.twitter.com/5w1anPVnoC — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 6, 2023

lmao this is so deranged pic.twitter.com/Sg5BO8YTrL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 6, 2023

The US Women's Team is woke now, but they weren't in 2019 when they won the World Cup with a roster that was mostly the same and led by the woman he singled out. They were unwoke, that's why they won. Tragic. https://t.co/GcwHq9kwbW — jordan (@JordanUhl) August 7, 2023

Donald Trump says that “Sick and demented psycho” Nancy Pelosi will someday “live in HELL”.



He’s always projecting. Always. pic.twitter.com/3QsVNbvubH — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 6, 2023

Megan Rapinoe and her teammates won TWO STRAIGHT world cups for their country. You INCITED AN INSURRECTION and brought great shame and dishonor on yours. They have more patriotism in their pinkies than you’ve got in your entire racist, bigoted, and traitorous ass. https://t.co/vZRjYOtn6i — Daniel Miller (@DanielMillerEsq) August 7, 2023

Yo, GOP - we just going to keep pretending this is normal & okay? I wouldn’t let my family near the kind of lunatic that rants like this on the internet. pic.twitter.com/I0Ua1QxvqY — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) August 6, 2023

it's an unusually clear statement of how trump just revels in US failure and in imagining US destruction. presidents usually try to project optimism and hope. Trump thrives on the opposite—visions of american decline and apocalypse. https://t.co/y5z8pEs0ZE — Noah Berlatsky (@nberlat) August 7, 2023

you’d think a guy who was president for 4 years would know Sweden basically tips over the woke-o-meter but maybe that was the week he was trying to buy Greenland or some shit https://t.co/NpXIXN5FVL — shauna (@goldengateblond) August 7, 2023

Is Megan Rapinoe a witness https://t.co/pugSJPqP7C — Karen Schwartz (@pithywidow) August 7, 2023