Trump floats plan to attend New York trial on business fraud

Former President Donald Trump plans to show up in person for at least the first week of a civil trial set to open in New York on Monday in which he and his business empire are accused of persistent fraud, according to court filings.

Trump’s plan, disclosed by his lawyers in a separate case, sets up the potential of a tense showdown with Justice Arthur Engoron, the Manhattan judge who is overseeing New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit aimed at dismantling Trump’s businesses. Trump has repeatedly insulted Engoron on social media.

“I have a Deranged, Trump Hating Judge, who RAILROADED this FAKE CASE through a NYS Court at a speed never before seen,” Trump wrote in recent days on his social media platform.

On Tuesday, Engoron issued a ruling concluding that Trump routinely inflated the value of his assets and granting James much of what she has sought in the case, but the bench trial is still expected to proceed on Monday on issues not resolved by the decision this week. Trump is a defendant in the case, but because it is a civil case, rather than a criminal one, he is not obligated to personally attend — and until now he had not been expected to do so, except perhaps to testify.

A spokeswoman for James declined to comment Friday.

The last time Trump showed up at a New York courthouse, for his arraignment in April on criminal charges related to hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniel, his presence coupled with intense security gridlocked several blocks in lower Manhattan and brought virtually all other business in the courthouse to a halt.

Trump’s plan to attend the trial was revealed in court filings and at a hearing Friday in a separate lawsuit Trump filed in April against his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, whose allegations about manipulated valuations helped trigger James’ investigation into Trump’s business practices. Trump’s suit accuses Cohen of spreading falsehoods about Trump and revealing attorney-client confidences.

During a hearing on the suit Friday, Cohen’s lawyer, Dayna Perry, said Trump had been scheduled to undergo a deposition in the case on Tuesday in Florida, but Trump’s attorneys asked on Thursday to delay the deposition so that he could go to the New York trial.

“Through counsel, Plaintiff represented that he would be attending his New York trial in person — at least for each day of the first week of trial. He also stated that, because of the trial, he would be unavailable on any business day between October 2, 2023 and the end of his trial,” Perry wrote in a court filing.

Perry also complained that Trump’s lawyers were citing a planned campaign appearance as a scheduling conflict after declaring the planned Oct. 3 deposition date unworkable.

“A campaign event is not an act of God. It’s not something that cannot change,” she said.

The New York fraud trial is one of several civil trials Trump is facing in the coming months. He had been widely expected to skip all of them unless he was forced to testify. Earlier this year, he did not appear at all during a civil trial over a lawsuit from the writer, E. Jean Carroll, who accused Trump of raping her in the 1990s. That trial resulted in a jury finding Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming Carroll.

Trump is also facing four criminal cases, all of which may go to trial next year. Trump likely will be required to attend those trials in person.

In a court filing this week, the New York attorney general’s office listed Trump on its witness list for the business fraud case, but that does not mean he will definitely be called to testify. Alina Habba, an attorney for the former president, said he would testify if called as a witness.

The civil lawsuits that Trump in which Trump is involved include cases brought against him (such as the New York fraud case and a second pending lawsuit from Carroll) as well as cases that Trump has brought against perceived adversaries, including Cohen.

Trump is also slated to appear for an Oct. 17 deposition in lawsuits brought by former FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page against the Justice Department and FBI. It’s unclear if Trump’s intention to attend portions of his New York trial will disrupt that long-sought deposition, which also could be delayed in the event of a government shutdown.

