Trump forced to clarify coronavirus travel ban trade confusion after misspeaking during historic address

Donald Trump has been forced to clarify that his emergency coronavirus travel ban to Europe does not involve cargo and trade, amid widespread confusion and anxiety triggered by his comments.

His travel restrictions also apply only to individuals coming from Europe, and do not affect Americans citizens and legal residents.

During his prime time address from the Oval Office, the president said: “We will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days.

“The new rules will go into effect Friday at midnight. These restrictions will are be adjusted subject to conditions on the ground.”

He added: “These prohibitions will not only apply to the tremendous amount of trade and cargo, but various other things as we get approval. Anything coming from Europe to the United States is what we are discussing.”

The department of homeland security was immediately forced to clarify the travel restriction was not as first appeared.

“Today resident Donald Trump signed a Presidential Proclamation, which suspends the entry of most foreign nationals who have been in certain European countries at any point during the 14 days prior to their scheduled arrival to the United States,” the DHS said,

Hoping to get the payroll tax cut approved by both Republicans and Democrats, and please remember, very important for all countries & businesses to know that trade will in no way be affected by the 30-day restriction on travel from Europe. The restriction stops people not goods. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 12, 2020

“These countries, known as the Schengen Area, include: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.”

It added: This does not apply to legal permanent residents, (generally) immediate family members of US citizens, and other individuals who are identified in the proclamation.”

Later, on Twitter, the president was obliged to offer a further clarification as reports emerged that financial markets fell after his speech.

“Hoping to get the payroll tax cut approved by both Republicans and Democrats, and please remember, very important for all countries & businesses to know that trade will in no way be affected by the 30-day restriction on travel from Europe,” he tweeted.

“The restriction stops people not goods.“

