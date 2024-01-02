Trump forgoes CNN debate in favor of Fox town hall

Former President Donald Trump will participate in a Fox News town hall next week, the network announced Tuesday, skipping CNN’s GOP primary debate scheduled for the same time.

The town hall will also take place at 9 p.m. on Jan. 10 in Des Moines, Iowa, and will be moderated by Fox anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

So far, only Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley have qualified and agreed to participate in CNN's Iowa debate.



Trump has bypassed each of the GOP primary debates so far, on multiple occasions conducting his own counter-programing instead. In August, he skipped a debate hosted by Baier and MacCallum to sit down for an interview with former Fox host Tucker Carlson.

The former president is also expected to skip CNN’s debate in New Hampshire later this month, a campaign advisor told reporters last month. Trump, who currently holds a runaway lead in the polls, told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt he would debate another Republican candidate “if it’s very close.”

“I would debate that Republican, yeah. But it’s not close,” he said.