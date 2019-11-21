Fiona Hill to criticize Republicans for pushing ‘fictional narrative’ on Ukraine

President Donald Trump’s former top Russia aide plans to go after Republican lawmakers on Thursday for pushing what she dubs a “fictional narrative” about Ukrainian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

In her opening statement before House impeachment investigators, obtained by POLITICO, Fiona Hill plans to say that such claims embolden Moscow and are being weaponized to distract from Russia’s malign global influence at the behest of its president, Vladimir Putin.

“These fictions are harmful even if they are deployed for purely domestic political purposes,” she will say, calling out “some of you on the committee” and asking them to “not promote politically driven falsehoods that so clearly advance Russian interests.”

“I refuse to be part of an effort to legitimize an alternate narrative that the Ukrainian government is a U.S. adversary, and that Ukraine—not Russia—attacked us in 2016,” she adds.

GOP lawmakers have sought to legitimize Trump’s skepticism of Ukraine by casting the government as “out to get” Trump during the 2016 campaign.

Other witnesses have similarly rejected those claims. Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, said one data point Republicans point to — an effort to dig up dirt on Paul Manafort, the former Trump campaign chairman — was actually a campaign to tar Ukraine’s former pro-Moscow president, Viktor Yanukovych.

Republicans have also cited a 2016 op-ed by Ukraine’s then-ambassador to the U.S., who criticized Trump for suggesting that Russia had a right to annex Crimea, a move that drew international condemnation. Yovanovitch said “isolated incidents” do not suggest that Ukraine launched a government operation to harm Trump’s chances in 2016.

Hill, a longtime Russia hawk, plans to sound the alarm more broadly about Russia’s aggression in the region, in addition to its ongoing efforts to interfere in U.S. elections and weaken America’s global influence. She will argue that Russia’s efforts have been at least somewhat successful.

“The impact of the successful 2016 Russian campaign remains evident today,” she plans to say. “Our nation is being torn apart. Truth is questioned. Our highly professional and expert career foreign service is being undermined.”

During her closed-door deposition last month, Hill sparred with Republican lawmakers, who are likely to press her on the issue once more during Thursday’s public impeachment hearing.

Hill, who was the top Russia hand on the National Security Council until July, will also warn that Moscow’s “ security services and their proxies have geared up to repeat their interference in the 2020 election.”

Hill’s appearance before the House Intelligence Committee comes as Democrats are taking what may be their final shot to buttress their case that Trump abused his power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate his political rivals.

Lawmakers leading the impeachment inquiry say they’re more confident than ever they have clinched their case against Trump — while Republicans continue to assert there is no direct evidence implicating the president in a Ukraine scheme.

On Thursday, investigators will turn to Hill to amplify her account as a White House insider who attended key meetings on Ukraine and reported her concerns about Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, to a superior.

Alongside Hill will be David Holmes, a minor player in the inquiry but one who supplied key evidence. Holmes overheard a phone call between Trump and Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, during which Trump audibly asked about the status of his desired investigations.

Neither witness is expected to produce the type of testimony that Sondland provided Wednesday, when he told lawmakers that Trump, through Giuliani, had authorized a quid pro quo with Ukraine, denying the country’s new president a White House meeting until he announced an investigation targeting former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Sondland also indicated that a slew of senior officials knew about the effort, including acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Energy Secretary Rick Perry. Pompeo and Perry on Wednesday pushed back on Sondland’s claim.

Hill’s closed-door testimony represented a crucial break for Democrats in the nascent stages of the investigation. She revealed that her boss, former national security adviser John Bolton, worried about a “drug deal” that Mulvaney and Sondland were involved in. He also called Giuliani a “hand grenade who’s going to blow everybody up” over his efforts to smear Yovanovitch, in the spring, according to Hill.