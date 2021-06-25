Trump frequently mocked Rudy Giuliani, called him 'pathetic,' and said he 'sucked,' new book says

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani listens as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Briefing Room of the White House on September 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Trump regularly demeaned Rudy Giuliani, according to WSJ reporter Michael Bender's new book.

Trump told Giuliani he "sucked" and was "weak" and also called him "pathetic," the book said.

But Giuliani still craved Trump's attention and often competed with other aides to sit near him.

Former President Donald Trump regularly demeaned one of his most loyal confidants, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, according to Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender's new book, an excerpt of which was obtained by The Daily Mail.

Trump mocked Giuliani for falling asleep during meetings and delivered harsh feedback on his TV interviews, Bender writes in his forthcoming book on the 2020 election, "Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost."

Trump reportedly told Giuliani he "sucked" and was "weak" after Giuliani defended him on TV amid fallout over the publication of the Access Hollywood tape showing Trump bragging about sexually assaulting women.

Despite Trump's mockery, Giuliani was determined to remain close to the ex-president.

"Rudy never wanted to be left out," one aide told Bender, according to The Mail. "If you were ever between Rudy and the president, look out. You were going to get trampled."

Still, there were times when Trump defended Giuliani. At one point, the president's aides started complaining about how Giuliani's frequent television appearances were creating a PR headache for the White House press shop. But "Trump barked that at least Giuliani was out there fighting for him," Bender's book says, according to The Mail. "Everyone shut up after that."

Giuliani has been a hardline Trump supporter since his presidential campaign in 2016. But the former New York mayor catapulted into the spotlight in 2018 when he took over as Trump's main defense attorney amid allegations that the president coordinated an illegal hush money payment to the porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign in exchange for her silence about an alleged affair they had.

He also defended Trump during the special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election and whether the Trump campaign conspired with Moscow to tilt the race in his favor. Most recently, he was a fixture on national television while crusading to overturn the results of the 2020 election based on bogus allegations of rampant voter and election fraud.

On Thursday, a New York court suspended Giuliani from practicing law in the state after finding "uncontroverted evidence" that he "communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large" about the 2020 election results.

Nonpartisan election experts and cybersecurity professionals found that, contrary to Giuliani's and Trump's claims of malfeasance, the 2020 election was the safest and most secure in US history.

The former New York mayor appeared on the far-right network Newsmax hours after the ruling came down and said he was "not very happy" about the interim suspension.

"All I can say is, America is not America any longer," Giuliani added. "We do not live in a free state. We live in a state that's controlled by the Democrat Party."

