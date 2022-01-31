Trump Friend Tom Barrack Says U.S. Case Against Him Should Be Dismissed

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Patricia Hurtado and David Voreacos
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tom Barrack
    Private Equity Real Estate investor and the founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Colony Capital, headquartered in Santa Monica, California.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th president of the United States (2017–2021)
  • Daniel M. Petrocelli
    American lawyer

(Bloomberg) -- Colony Capital founder Tom Barrack asked a U.S. judge to throw out charges that he illegally acted as an agent of a foreign government.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Barrack, a longtime friend of former President Donald Trump, on Monday filed a motion to dismiss the criminal case in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, saying there was no evidence to back up charges that he acted on behalf of the United Arab Emirates in trying to influence U.S. policy. Barrack and his assistant, Matthew Grimes, previously pleaded not guilty.

“The indictment accuses Mr. Barrack of failing to notify the U.S. Attorney General that he was acting as an agent of the United Arab Emirates, a longtime ally of the United States,” Barrack’s lawyer, Daniel Petrocelli, said in Monday’s filing.

“Mr. Barrack was never an agent of the UAE, nor did he commit obstruction or make any false statements. There is no basis whatsoever for the charges against Mr. Barrack, and this indictment should be dismissed in its entirety.”

$250 Million Bail

Barrack and Grimes were indicted in July along with a third defendant, UAE national Rashid Alshahhi, who remains at large. Barrack was released on a $250 million bail package, one of the largest in recent memory, while Grimes posted a $5 million bond. Alshahhi was originally charged by the U.S. in a sealed criminal complaint in 2019.

According to prosecutors, Barrack and Grimes engaged in a years-long scheme to try to shape the Trump administration’s foreign policy in directions favored by the UAE, in part by developing a “back-channel line of communication” to U.S. officials. The UAE also “tasked” the men with trying to mold and influence public opinion through media appearances, prosecutors say.

The government also claims Barrack lied about some of his activities in a 2019 interview with Federal Bureau of Investigation agents.

In Monday’s filing, Petrocelli said there was no proof that Barrack reached any kind of agreement with UAE officials, which he said was a requirement of the foreign agent offense.

‘No Agreement’

“There is no allegation in the indictment that Mr. Barrack undertook any of the activities detailed in the indictment because he was obligated to do so by virtue of an agreement with the UAE to act as its agent,” Petrocelli said. “There are likewise no allegations that he ever engaged in any activity against the interests of United States or that U.S. officials were unaware of his relationships and interactions with UAE officials or other foreign government.”

Barrack stepped down as chairman of Colony Capital in March and formed a new venture, Falcon Peak Partners. The indictment came just as he had inked the first in a series of deals he planned to pursue in the hospitality, leisure and entertainment industries. He had said sovereign wealth funds and family offices in the Middle East would be co-investors.

U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan, who’s presiding over the case, has directed the trial to begin on Sept. 7 with jury selection. Prosecutors have until Feb. 28 to respond to Barrack’s motion.

The case is U.S. v. Al Malik Alshahhi, 21-cr-00371, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York (Brooklyn).

(updates with detail from filing, background.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nasdaq Notches Best 2-Day Rally Since 2020 to Cap Volatile Month

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks ended a volatile month with the biggest two-day rally since 2020, with beaten-down tech shares powering a late rebound.Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldNasdaq Notches Best 2-Day Rally Since 2020 to Cap Volatile MonthPrince Andrew’s Costly U.S. Court Battle Puts Strain on FinancesJoe Rogan Apologizes Amid Spotify’s Vaccine ControversyThe S&P 500 ral

  • Cotton threatens to block DOJ nominees over refusal to defend US Marshals in 2020 Portland Antifa riots

    Sen. Tom Cotton is threatening to put the brakes on Department of Justice nominees because the department isn't defending U.S. Marshals being sued for their 2020 defense of the Portland federal courthouse.

  • White House calls bomb threats at HBCUs 'disturbing'

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that President Biden is aware of the latest bomb threats at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), calling them disturbing."I will say that these are certainly disturbing," Psaki told reporters. "And the White House is in touch with interagency partners, including federal law enforcement leadership on this." "The president is aware. I don't believe he's received a formal briefing,...

  • Joe Rogan Apologizes Amid Spotify’s Vaccine Controversy

    (Bloomberg) -- Joe Rogan pledged more balance and better research for his podcast in an apology aimed at quelling growing controversy about misleading coronavirus information that plunged Spotify Technology SA into controversy last week.Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldNasdaq Notches Best 2-Day Rally Since 2020 to Cap Volatile MonthPrince Andrew’s Costly U.S. Court Battle Pu

  • Republican House bill would remove Kentucky State Police from Gov. Beshear’s control

    House Judiciary Chairman C. Ed Massey, R-Hebron, said Monday that the Beshear administration exerts too much improper influence over the statewide police force.

  • Traders’ Emerging Stocks Dreams Dashed by Late January Curse

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors betting emerging-market stocks will best U.S. equities this year have stumbled at the first hurdle.Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldTech Stocks Gain as Traders Brace for Volatility: Markets WrapSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsPrince Andrew’s Costly U.S. Court Battle Puts Strain on FinancesTraditionally, the fourth week of J

  • Republicans want to create a red state utopia — by suing teachers

    Republicans want to create a red state utopia — by suing teachers

  • Sen. Cotton says Republicans won’t launch ‘grotesque smear campaigns’ against SCOTUS nominee like Dems did

    Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told "Fox News Sunday" host Dana Perino that Republicans will refrain from launching "grotesque smear campaigns" against President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee.

  • At Vance rally, Marjorie Taylor Greene calls vax mandates 'worst thing that has ever happened to America'

    The rally was heavy in praise for former President Donald Trump and criticism for Dr. Anthony Fauci

  • Stacey Abrams group paid over $1.2 million to private security firm last year

    A political action committee that is part of a network launched by Stacey Abrams to address voter suppression paid more than $1.2 million for private security last year despite its founder’s past support for the defund the police movement and opposition to the "privatization of justice."

  • Federal judge blocks enforcement of Texas's anti-BDS law

    A federal judge on Friday blocked a Texas law barring government entities from doing business with contractors that participated in boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) activity from being enforced against a Palestinian-American contractor, saying that the law infringed on the contractor's First Amendment rights.Houston-based A&R Engineering and Testing Inc., which is owned by Palestinian-American Rasmy Hassouna, in October filed a...

  • How a rogue governor could steal the next presidential election for Trump

    The forces that tried to overturn 2020 are taking their act to the states. If Congress only looks inward, they'll be focusing on the wrong threat.

  • Newt Gingrich is a self-avowed fiscal conservative and deficit hawk. But his 2012 presidential campaign committee is still swimming in debt.

    No presidential campaign from any election cycle owes creditors more money than the former House speaker, who ran for president in 2012.

  • Idaho lawmakers reject Texas-inspired bill to allow family to sue abortion providers

    “I think we’re early enough in the session that we need to get this right,” a lawmaker said Monday.

  • Georgia prosecutor requests help from FBI following "alarming" Trump comments

    Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis asked the FBI on Sunday to conduct a risk assessment of the county courthouse and government center in Atlanta following "alarming" comments by former President Trump during a rally Saturday.Why it matters: Willis is conducting an investigation into Trump's efforts to interfere with the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.This month, Willis was granted a special

  • Psaki: Trump raising Jan. 6 pardons, overturning election a reminder he's unfit

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday said former President Trump's comments over the weekend in which he floated pardons for Capitol rioters and complained that the 2020 election was not "overturned" were a reminder of how unfit Trump is for office."He defended the actions of his supporters, who stormed the Capitol and brutally attacked the law enforcement officers protecting it. I think it's important to shout that out and call that...

  • Biden says admin trying to 'figure out' why illegal immigrants leave their countries

    President Biden said during a meeting of the National Governors Association (NGA) on Monday that his administration is combating the border crisis by working to understand why migrants leave their home countries for the U.S. "in the first place."

  • La. GOP leader weighs action over gov's 'gross misconduct'

    Louisiana’s top GOP lawmaker weighed taking legislative action Monday against Gov. John Bel Edwards for “gross misconduct and the highest level of deceit” in his response to the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene. House Speaker Rep. Clay Schexnayder’s comments followed an Associated Press report that showed the Democratic governor was informed within hours that troopers arresting Greene engaged in a “violent, lengthy struggle," yet he stayed silent for two years as state police told a much different story to the victim’s family and in official reports: that Greene died from a crash after a high-speed chase. “This would demonstrate gross misconduct and the highest level of deceit on behalf of the governor and others,” Schexnayder said in a statement.

  • Psaki blasts Trump for his comments about Pence not overturning the 2020 election: 'Just a reminder of how unfit he is for office'

    Psaki also condemned Trump's comments that he'd consider pardons for January 6 Capitol rioters if he was elected again.

  • Ballot drive seeks to expand voting in battleground Michigan

    A Michigan ballot drive that was launched Monday would make it easier to vote, creating more than a week of early voting, letting all voters request an absentee ballot for future elections and requiring prepaid postage on return envelopes. The proposed constitutional amendment also would prohibit legislative or other attempts to “unreasonably” burden the right to vote and would enshrine the duties of the state's canvassing board to certify results after Donald Trump's unprecedented attempt to overturn the 2020 election. The measure was announced as Republicans in the battleground state circulate petitions for a veto-proof initiative they contend would improve election integrity.