Trump classified documents charges: Read the 38-count indictment

Walt Nauta, a Trump aide who was seen on surveillance camera removing boxes at Mar-a-Lago, was also charged as a co-conspirator.

Dylan Stableford
·1 min read
Former President Donald Trump looks on during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va., on May 25 (Rob Carr/Getty Images)
The Department of Justice unsealed the 37-count indictment against Donald Trump on Friday, a document that laid out a stunning case against the former president.

Trump, who was ordered to appear in federal court in Miami, Fla., on Tuesday, has been charged with crimes that carry stiff prison sentences upon conviction. The 49-page indictment filed by special counsel Jack Smith includes the following criminal charges:

  • Willful retention of national defense information

  • Conspiracy to obstruct justice

  • Withholding documents/records

  • Corruptly concealing documents/records

  • Concealing a document in a federal investigation

  • Scheme to conceal

  • False statements and representations

Trump is the first former U.S. president charged with federal crimes. Trump’s valet and aide Walt Nauta, is also charged with one criminal count in the document.

Read the full indictment below: