Trump is fuming over the attention DeSantis is getting for sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard: Rolling Stone

Ron DeSantis (left) and Donald Trump. Joe Raedle/Getty Images; Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Trump is complaining in private about Ron DeSantis stealing his thunder, per Rolling Stone.

Two sources close to Trump say he is annoyed at the attention DeSantis is getting.

Last week, DeSantis sent planeloads of migrants to Martha's Vineyard as a political stunt.

Former President Donald Trump is complaining to aides in private that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stole his limelight, per a new report from Rolling Stone.

Two sources close to Trump told Rolling Stone that the former president has been telling his close aides that he fears DeSantis is attempting to pull the spotlight away from him.

Specifically, Trump was concerned about the political stunt DeSantis pulled last week, when he chartered two planes to bring 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard. The migrants, who were living at a shelter in San Antonio, were tricked into boarding the plane, thinking they were going to Boston, per Reuters.

The stunt has earned DeSantis solid rebukes from Democratic lawmakers and approval from the right-leaning wing of the GOP. For his part, DeSantis claimed the migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard "hit the jackpot" and said he plans to continue flying migrants out to other states.

Trump suspects DeSantis timed the Martha's Vineyard stunt to boost his profile among GOP voters, per Rolling Stone's sources. The former president has also been irritated that DeSantis is getting credit for this stunt, which he claims is his "idea."

Trump has repeatedly lashed out at the implication that DeSantis might be a contender for the 2024 GOP presidential ticket. In July, Trump slammed Fox & Friends for reporting on polls that showed DeSantis ahead of him, accusing the show's hosts of having "gone to the dark side." This month, Trump took a swipe at DeSantis, sharing an Insider story about his polling lead over DeSantis via his Save America political action committee.

DeSantis, meanwhile, has been propping up his own profile. In July, he launched a fundraising blitz that bore similarity to the Trump Card, selling a gold "Florida First Fighter" card of his own. Among DeSantis' high-profile supporters are podcast host Joe Rogan, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and billionaire and Trump megadonor Peter Thiel.

DeSantis and Trump are the leading contenders for the 2024 Republican presidential ticket, though neither has made a formal declaration about entering the race. In July, a DeSantis representative told Insider that DeSantis remains "focused on Florida and running for reelection as governor this year."

Representatives for DeSantis and Trump did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

