Trump fundraiser Thomas Barrack Jr. lobbied for Saudi nuclear deal, new report alleges

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration’s move to sell sensitive nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia took shape even before the president took office and was championed by Donald Trump’s longtime personal friend and fundraiser, Thomas J. Barrack Jr., according to a new report released Monday by congressional Democrats.

The report details how Barrack used his personal connections to the president and other Trump administration officials to win support for the controversial Saudi nuclear deal – at the same time he was seeking funding from the Saudis and the United Arab Emirates for a bid to purchase Westinghouse Electric Company, the only U.S. manufacturer of large-scale nuclear reactors.

The Trump administration quietly approved the transfer of commercial nuclear expertise to the kingdom starting in December 2017, later explaining that it would allow Saudi Arabia to build nuclear reactors.

But lawmakers in both parties have expressed alarm about the deal, in part because the Saudis have so far refused to agree to standard restrictions that would bar them from enriching uranium or reprocessing spent fuel.

In March, Sens. Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, and Sen. Robert Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, asked a non-partisan congressional agency to investigate whether the Trump administration's negotiations with the Saudis violated the Atomic Energy Act, which regulates the use of nuclear power for peaceful purposes.

The House Oversight and Reform Committee has been probing the Saudi transaction for months. Democrats on the panel released an initial report in February concluding that Trump administration officials – including Michael Flynn, the president’s first national security adviser – pushed for the nuclear transfer over the objections of career employees who feared it could lead to nuclear proliferation, among other concerns.

Barrack did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did a White House spokesman.

Republicans on the committee released their own report last week, rejecting the Democrats' characterization of the nuclear transfer as legally questionable and riddled with conflicts of interest.

"The Trump administration is not rushing nuclear energy technology to Saudi Arabia," the GOP report states. "The Trump Administration is not conflicted from deliberations to transfer nuclear energy technology to Saudi Arabia."

Democrats on the Oversight Committee, chaired by Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, "are obsessed with investigating every decision made by the Trump White House," the Republicans' argue.

The Democrats' new report delves into the financial interests of those pushing the deal, highlighting Barrack's role in particular. Through emails and interviews, the committee found that Barrack was promoting the interests of American companies seeking to do business with the Saudis at the same time he was trying to position his own company, Colony NorthStar, to profit from those same proposals.

He was also lobbying the Trump administration to appoint him to a top diplomatic position that would have allowed him to shape Middle East policy.

"The new documents indicate that a key component of Mr. Barrack’s plan was the purchase of Westinghouse Electric Company – the only U.S. manufacturer of large-scale nuclear reactors – using significant Saudi and Emirati capital, but with enough U.S. ownership to bypass scrutiny" from federal regulators that oversee foreign investment in the U.S.

Barrack’s efforts to shape Trump’s relationship with the Saudi and Emirati governments began when Trump was still campaigning for the GOP nomination, according to the report.

In May 2016, for example, Barrack got a draft copy of an energy speech then-candidate Trump was set to deliver. He circulated it among Saudi and Emirati officials, including a businessman named Rashid Al-Malik, and then pressed for changes sought by Al-Malik.

"‘This is probably as close as I can get without crossing a lot of lines. Give me a call’,” Barrack wrote in an email to Trump's campaign chairman Paul Manafort at the time.

Manafort emailed back with a final draft that included some, but not all, of Barrack's language, according to the report.