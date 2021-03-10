Trump’s new fundraising group has an unfortunate abbreviation

Trump asks supporters for money in his CPAC speech (Getty Images)

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes pointed out on Tuesday that Trump supporters who donate to Donald Trump’s Save America PAC will be giving money to an organisation with the abbreviation SAP, as the former president urges his supporters to donate directly to him instead of Republican Party organisations.

“He explicitly told his supporters not to give money to anyone but him, telling the faithful to donate through his Save America PAC. That’s SAP, for short,” Mr Hayes quipped.

Lawyers for Mr Trump reportedly sent a cease and desist letter last week to the Republican National Committee, the National Republican Congressional Committee, and the National Republican Senatorial Committee, asking them to stop using his name and likeness in fundraising emails and on merchandise.

The committees are the three largest entities through which the Republican Party raises money for its campaigns.

A Trump adviser told Politico about the letters, which came after reports said that Mr Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him.

The RNC responded to the letter, arguing it has every right to use the name and likeness of Mr Trump under the first amendment.

General Counsel Justin Riemer wrote: “The RNC, of course, has every right to refer to public figures as it engages in core, First Amendment-protected political speech, and it will continue to do so in pursuit of these common goals.”

Mr Trump came back with another salvo on Monday, saying in an email to supporters that there should be “No more money for RINOs,” referring to the mocking moniker “Republicans In Name Only”.

“Send your donation to Save America PAC at DonaldJTrump.com,” the email from Mr Trump continued. “We will bring it all back stronger than ever before!”

Mr Trump said that RINOs “do nothing but hurt the Republican Party and our great voting base – they will never lead us to Greatness”.

Mr Hayes said that Mr Trump “hates the notion anyone’s making money off of him and he’s not getting cut in,” calling it a “huge neurosis”.

He added: “He’s not going to sit back. There’s not gonna be any kind of permanent arrangement or truce here. This is going to be a constant source of tension for the RNC.”

Mr Trump said in yet another statement Tuesday that while he supports the Republican Party, he does “not support RINOs and fools, and it is not their right to use my likeness or image to raise funds”.

Mr Trump then encouraged supporters to donate to Save America PAC, or SAP for short.

