Trump ‘furious’ so many celebrities performing for Biden inauguration

File image: Donald Trump has been maintaining a low profile since his second impeachment (AFP via Getty Images)

Donald Trump is furious that so many top celebrities, including Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Tom Hanks, are going to feature at president-elect Joe Biden’s inaugural celebrations on Wednesday, in stark contrast to his own event four years ago.

Since 6 January, when rioters pumped up by the president breached the Capitol building, Mr Trump has been limping towards the end of his single term presidency, prevented from using his favourite social media and otherwise maintaining a low profile.

Now, adding salt to his wounds, Mr Trump is reported to be particularly upset that the kind of A-listers who have shunned him during his time in office are going to perform for Mr Biden, according to a Washington Post report citing a person close to the president.

The president was once a firm fixture at celebrity parties in New York, and hosted several star-studded events throughout his time as host of The Apprentice. In 2005, during his wedding with Melania, he had Elton John and Billy Joel sing.

But after the rhetoric of his 2016 campaign and the establishment of his hard-line policies, which continued throughout his presidency, many Hollywood stars maintained their distance, including from his inauguration in January 2017.

Mr Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday, a limited affair due to Covid-19, will involve a 90-minute prime-time programme to be hosted by Tom Hanks.

It will include remarks from Mr Biden, vice president-elect Kamala Harris and performances from stars including Ant Clemons, Jon Bon Jovi, the Foo Fighters, John Legend, Eva Longoria, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake, and Kerry Washington.

Several other Hollywood stars are also expected to be part of the programme. The programme will be live on most television networks and across social media channels.

The star-studded evening show will be preceded by more formal events throughout the day including an inaugural celebration for young Americans, Mr Biden’s swearing-in ceremony, an inaugural address by the new president, a pass in review – a long-standing military tradition that reflects the peaceful transfer of power to a new commander-in-chief – a wreath-laying at Arlington National Cemetery, a presidential escort to the White House and, in light of the Covid pandemic, a virtual parade.

Story continues

Read More

Inauguration rehearsal evacuated after fire in homeless camp

Inaugural event to celebrate resiliency of Black Americans

Many Republicans who voted to block Biden will attend his inauguration

Guns sell out as people panic-buy weapons ahead of Biden inauguration