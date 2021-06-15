Trump is furious with Republican candidates who are falsely claiming they have his endorsement

Donald Trump Getty

Donald Trump is furious with Republican candidates falsely claiming they have his endorsement.

The former US president has sent cease-and-desist letters to some candidates, Politico reported.

Trump remains a kingmaker within the Republican party.

Donald Trump is threatening legal action against Republican candidates who are falsely claiming they have his endorsement or have been "hyping" their connections to the former US president, Politico reported.

Trump remains a kingmaker within the Republican party and has continued to issue political endorsements to allies as he considers his own potential 2024 presidential run, Insider's John L. Dorman reported.

An endorsement from Trump is still considered highly valuable among GOP candidates who are seeking to appeal to the party's core base of voters, many of whom still enthusiastically support Trump.

And while many candidates have made their relationship with Trump central to their campaigns, many of them have not actually received his endorsement, something which has angered him and his aides, Politico reported.

The former president's aide Jason Miller highlighted the campaign's frustration last week, when he highlighted an apparently fake endorsement from Trump for Hirsh Singh.

"This posting is FAKE. President Trump has NOT endorsed in the race for Governor in New Jersey," Miller posted on Twitter.

Trump's former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski told Politico: "Lots of candidates pretend to have the support of President Trump. Most are full of shit. You will know when President Trump endorses someone."

Trump was reportedly infuriated when Lynda Blanchard, who is running for the Alabama Senate, released a campaign video that depicted her in a truck adorned with Trump-branded bumper stickers.

Although she served as his ambassador to Slovenia and donated large amounts of cash to fund Trump's political future, he was reportedly angry that she was creating the impression she had his backing.

He reportedly favored the incumbent Rep. Mo Brooks, who spoke at the now-notorious rally in support of Trump at Washington, D.C., on January 6, before hundreds of the president's supporters violently stormed the Capitol.

Trump then formally announced his support for Rep. Brooks, despite the Alamaba GOP primary being more than a year away, Politico reported, adding that Trump's campaign has also sent cease-and-desist letters to Jeff Sessions - another Alabama Senate candidate - and even politicians running for local office.

