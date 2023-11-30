Trump Gag Order in NY Fraud Case Reinstated by Appeals Court

(Bloomberg) -- A New York appeals court reinstated a series of gag orders barring Donald Trump and his lawyers from publicly commenting about the law clerk for the judge overseeing the state’s civil fraud trial against the former president.

Trump’s motion to temporarily block the gag orders while he challenges them was denied Thursday by the appeals court, after a judge had granted a temporary stay Nov. 16.

New York State Judge Arthur Engoron imposed his first gag order at the start of the trial in early October, after he said the former president made “repeated inappropriate remarks” about the clerk that the judge said resulted in a flood of threatening and harassing calls and emails to his chambers. Engoron expanded the restriction to include Trump’s lawyers.

“I intend to enforce the gag orders rigorously and vigorously, and I want to make sure counsel informs their clients of the fact that the stay was vacated,” Engoron said Thursday when informing lawyers in the case about the appeals court decision.

“We are aware,” Trump lawyer Chris Kise replied. “It’s a tragic day for the rule of law, but we are aware.”

Trump won a temporary stay of the gag orders two weeks ago, after he was fined $15,000 for twice violating them. He’d argued to an appellate judge that the restrictions were unconstitutional and violated his free-speech rights as he campaigns for a return to the White House.

But lawyers for New York Attorney General Letitia James, who filed the fraud suit last year, argued the “First Amendment does not prohibit courts from limiting speech that threatens the safety of the court’s staff.”

The state submitted an affidavit from a court security officer disclosing a deluge of threatening phone calls and emails sent to the court clerk, many of them antisemitic. Since Trump began complaining about her on social media in early October, she has been getting “hundreds of threatening and harassing voicemail messages,” lawyers for Engoron said in a Nov. 22 filing to the appeals court.

