Trump gag order reinstated by New York appeals court

A New York appellate court on Thursday reinstated a gag order that barred former US president Donald Trump and his lawyers from making public statements about court staff in his civil fraud trial, court records showed.

Two weeks ago, the court had paused the gag order that had been placed on Trump last month, prohibiting him from commenting about court staff at his trial in New York.

Barely an hour later, Trump, who is running for president again, unleashed a barrage of social media outrage at a clerk who has become the lightning rod for his rage in the case.

More details soon …