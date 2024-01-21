Trump gains in latest New Hampshire polls 2 days before primary: Live updates

Former President Donald Trump appeared to consolidate his lead among New Hampshire voters in new polls out Sunday as his Republican challengers sought to gain momentum two days away from the state's highly anticipated, first-in-the-nation primary.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are looking for a credible path to stopping Trump from cruising through the primary season to his party's nomination.

On the Democratic side, Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota and motivational speaker and author Marianne Williamson are attempting to gain traction in the race by having a strong showing. President Joe Biden doesn't appear on the ballot, but a write-in campaign is being waged on his behalf. The state is holding its contest earlier than this year’s Democratic primary calendar allows, and candidates who appear on the ballot here will not be eligible to accrue delegates to the national convention.

Doug and Stella Scamman, top, of Stratham are supporting Nikki Haley in the 2024 New Hampshire primary, while Walter King of Dover, lower right, works on Joe Biden's write-in campaign, and Linda McGrath of Hampton, lower left, is a loyal Donald Trump supporter.

Trump gains in New Hampshire polls

Trump and Haley showed gains in a new polls released Sunday. Trump increased his lead over Haley by 2 points, to 19%, according to the latest Suffolk University/NBC10 Boston/Boston Globe daily tracking poll. Trump now leads by 55% to 36%; DeSantis is polling at 6%.

In a new poll from CNN and the University of New Hampshire, Trump holds 50% support among likely Republican primary voters in the state, and Haley is second at 39%. Both have gained strength since the last CNN/UNH poll in early January – when Trump held 39% to Haley’s 32% – as the field of major contenders was pared to three candidates from six hopefuls. But the gap between the two leaders has once again reached double digits.

Trump has the backing of 67% of registered Republicans in the state, the polls indicates, along with 71% of conservatives and 55% of those who do not have a college degree. Haley is stronger than Trump among independent and college-educated would-be voters.

Haley hits Trump on mental fitness: Ex-president confuses her with Pelosi in NH

Attorneys for E. Jean Carroll say jury should hear Trump's latest attacks on her

Trump has used his presidential campaign to bash accuser E. Jean Carroll. Now Carroll's lawyers plan to use his recent campaign rhetoric against him in a federal defamation trial. Carroll's attorneys filed a motion over the weekend saying they plan to show the jury some of Trump's latest statements, claiming he is lying about a sexual attack on the well-known writer during the 1990s. The motion cites Trump comments to reporters just last week in which he "repeated his defamatory statements about Ms. Carroll."

The former president attended the trial last week and may testify in court on Monday. Trump told reporters after one of the sessions that he "never knew" Carroll, that the trial is "a totally rigged deal" that amounts to "election interference" and that Carroll has presented "a made-up, fabricated story."

Last year, a state jury in New York found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation and awarded Carroll a judgement of $5 million.

− David Jackson

DeSantis cancels interviews with CNN, NBC

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, campaigning in South Carolina, canceled Sunday interviews with CNN’s State of the Union and NBC’s Meet the Press . DeSantis spokesman Bryan Griffin cited a "scheduling issue," saying the candidate was traveling Sunday morning but would be back campaigning in New Hampshire on Sunday evening through Tuesday.

Griffin said the interviews would be rescheduled, and State of the Union said that “we look forward to having the governor join us on the show in the near future.”

Haley hits Trump for confusing her with Pelosi

Haley on Saturday took aim at Trump after he appeared to confuse her with Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., when discussing the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack at his rally Friday night in Concord, New Hampshire. Trump had repeatedly claimed − falsely − that then-House Speaker Pelosi rejected his request of having 10,000 National Guard troops be deployed before Jan. 6, 2021.

“Nikki Haley, you know they, do you know they destroyed all of the information, all of the evidence, everything, deleted and destroyed all of it. All of it because of lots of things like Nikki Haley is in charge of security. We offered her 10,000 people, soldiers, National Guard, whatever they want. They turned it down. They don’t want to talk about that. These are very dishonest people,” Trump said.

Haley hit back at during a campaign stop in New Hampshire on Saturday.

“He was on a temper tantrum about me, which is fine. he does that often. But he went on and talked about how I kept the police from going into the Capitol on Jan. 6, went on and repeated that I didn’t do anything to secure the Capitol,” Haley said. “Let’s be clear. I wasn’t in the Capitol on Jan. 6. I wasn’t in office on January 6th. He mentioned it three times. He got confused."

− Sudiksha Kochi

Trump seeks a big win in NH in hopes of pressuring rivals to drop out

Trump used a Saturday rally in Manchester to again deliver a warning to Republicans: If he wins big in New Hampshire, he will put pressure on GOP rivals to drop out.

“We have to come together,” Trump told supporters at a chilly hockey arena. Left unsaid: A victory or a close second by Haley will create a tougher race. “We have to win by a lot,” Trump said at one point, a statement he would later repeat. “We need to come together.”

Contributing: Francesca Chambers

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New Hampshire primary 2024: Live updates