Trump’s Georgia trial will be the OJ Simpson case of our times

Then there were four. Four Trump indictments, each telling a story of depravity, all reviewed like Broadway plays. Number One was “an astonishing, frightening first” (The Atlantic); Number Three, “smart” (New York Times). My favourite was Indictment Part Deux, in which the ex-Prez played a lunatic flying around the United States with a box of stolen documents on his lap, as if it were a beloved pet (“Hilarious”: Grimsby Gazette). But Number Four is the most media friendly, the point at which the Trump Trials become caper and farce. If broadcast on TV, it would be the OJ Simpson trial for Gen Z.

The 98-page Georgia case brought by county district attorney Fani Willis - the Guardian calls it “staggering in its breadth and ambition” - explores Trump’s attempt to flip the Peach State after the 2020 election. First he declared the contest had been stolen; then a criminal conspiracy allegedly unfolded that included false claims of fraud, pressuring others to “find” votes, intimidation of election staff and efforts to breach voting equipment.

Invoking a state racketeering law originally intended for prosecuting mobsters, 19 defendants will be tried on 41 counts - an “ingenious” strategy (New York Times again) because it transforms the narrow Trump biopic into a shadowy conspiracy in the spirit of The Godfather. Plus, we might get a mugshot this time. Oh, and the trial could be televised! If Trump is found guilty and then is elected president, he can’t simply pardon himself because Georgia’s rules don’t allow it. So, for those who yearn either to lock Trump up – or have him govern the nation from a prison cell – the Georgia indictment is the hottest ticket in town.

Trying so many people on so many counts is complicated and risky, but Democrat Willis is praised for trying to tell a story about Trump – turning the 2020 election into a “teachable moment” about the rightwing threat to democracy. Of course, Trump’s lawyers will insist that their guys were telling a story, too – that the ex-President honestly believed the election had been stolen, and by labelling it as such was exercising his constitutionally protected free speech. This defence is weak; making a claim of fraud is theoretically protected but engaging in a criminal conspiracy is not.

No, the tougher task Fani has set herself is convincing the audience watching at home that what looked at the time like bluster and blunder – Trump tweeting something stupid and various amateurs and cranks running around trying to prove him correct – truly amounts to a conspiracy, with all the wit, organisation and self-awareness that word implies. Will we ever forget Rudy Giuliani appearing at the wrong Four Seasons to give a press conference, and thus delivering his historic address outside a landscaping company, bookended by a sex shop and a crematorium? He won’t forget it; Rudy is apparently now so impoverished by various legal troubles he’s reportedly had to ask Trump for cash. The twist, which the media cannot resist giving away, is that Giuliani pioneered anti-mafia racketeering charges in the 1980s.

The thing about mafia organisations is they are quite good at what they do. The alleged Trump operations in Georgia are an embarrassment. National Review (no fan of the 45th president) calls the Georgia indictment “overboard”, pointing out that Willis even charges Trump lawyers “with crimes for giving bad legal advice” – adding waspishly that if “pressing dubious legal theories of constitutional law onto public officials” is a crime, then a lot of liberal academics are going to jail.

The magazine asks a good question: why now? Some of these charges could have been brought earlier, so why has the indictment quartet been released across 2023 - staggered in such a way as to dominate headlines during a slow summer news cycle?

There are reasonable explanations: these complex cases take a long time to prepare, witnesses refused to help so had to be court-ordered etc. But observers have noted that the proposed schedule for trials next year happens to track the Republican primaries, with the DC and Carroll defamation trials taking place around Iowa and New Hampshire, the Georgia case close to Super Tuesday, and so on. This coincidence might hurt Trump by keeping him off the campaign trail. It might help him by creating a rallying effect among right-wing voters, fitting with the Democrats’ successful strategy of “elevating ‘stop the steal’ candidates in Republican primaries so that Democrats can sink them in the general election” (to quote National Review). One doesn’t have to be a conspiracy theorist to acknowledge that putting Trump on trial during the primaries plays into the hands of Team Biden.

The legal effort against Trump has blurred the line between law and politics, seemingly allying the pursuit of justice to political expediency. This has happened before: not just in Russiagate but back in the Nineties with Zippergate, when the Republicans stumbled upon Bill Clinton doing something that was bad but not a crime (adultery) and attempted to put his entire method of governance in the dock.

Meanwhile, OJ Simpson was tried in California for what was very definitely a crime – murder – but the proceedings, which were televised, gradually turned into an indictment of police racism. Some American viewers either genuinely believed OJ was innocent or wound up not caring because the bigger issue, for them, was that he couldn’t get a fair trial – and in this regard one can’t help but see a parallel with Trump. There are things he may be guilty of; in a different context, we might cheerfully lock him up and throw away the key. But it’s not implausible that even if allegations are proven correct, he somehow escapes punishment because enough Americans see him as David against Goliath to vote for him anyway.

This is political theatre. On occasion, the audience roots for the villain.

