Trump gets rapturous reception at major US Republican conference

339
Nick Allen
·3 min read
Donald Trump - ALON SKUY/AFP
Donald Trump - ALON SKUY/AFP

Donald Trump dominated an event billed as the "biggest gathering of conservatives in the world" this week, as supporters donned "Trumpinator" T-shirts and declared their loyalty for 2024.

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) just outside Washington was unofficially nicknamed "TPAC" as it became clear the vast majority of those attending were backing the former president.

CPAC had previously been seen as a key event for any would-be presidential nominee Republican to speak at.

But Ron DeSantis, considered Mr Trump's main rival for the 2024 nomination, and former Vice President Mike Pence, opted to speak at a separate event in Florida.

Nikki Haley, the only major candidate to have declared her run against Mr Trump, faced chants of "Trump, Trump" as she walked through the venue.

Nikki Haley - RSSIL/MEGA
Nikki Haley - RSSIL/MEGA

Mr Trump was due to give the keynote speech on Saturday night, and his son Donald Trump Jr. received a strong reception.

Other speakers at the event included Mr Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump and proteges Marjore Taylor Greene and Kari Lake.

The former president was expected to win the CPAC straw poll, which in the past has been seen as an indicator of support among Republican activists.

In last year's poll Mr Trump beat Mr DeSantis by 59 per cent to 28 per cent

One hat seller at this year's event said "Trump Won" and "MAGA" hats were outselling DeSantis caps by 50-to-one.

Also on sale were giant edible Trump gingerbread men, Trump cowboy hats, Trump purses, and T-shirts depicting Mr Trump as the “Trumpinator” and Superman.

Supporters lined up to have their photographs taken in a mocked up Oval Office, behind a replica of the Resolute Desk.

Among the issues being discussed at this year's event was climate change.

Morgan Chrisman, 24, representing Young Conservatives for Carbon Dividends, said China should be held accountable.

Lara Trump - Alex Brandon/AP
Lara Trump - Alex Brandon/AP

She said: "The environmental cause has been very much driven by the left for pretty much the entire time, and that has alienated a lot of young people, and made them think that the GOP doesn't have solutions for that.

"We think that there are capitalism-first, market-based solutions that are far more effective than the solutions being put forth by the left, but do not compromise on conservative values."

Meanwhile, Mr Trump put forward a plan to hold a contest to create up to 10 new “Freedom Cities," which would be built on government land.

It would include investment in "vertical-takeoff-and-landing vehicles" - flying cars - for families.

Some compared the ide to The Jetsons, the fictional cartoon family who lived in Orbit City.

The plan would also include "baby bonuses" to encourage a new baby boom, and the cities would become "hives of industry" as the US became less reliant on Chinese imports.

Mr Trump said it would "reopen the frontier" and lead to a "quantum leap in American living standards."

Recommended Stories

  • Donald Trump to make closing speech at CPAC as Republican party debates its future

    Former President Donald Trump will give the final speech at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference as he continues his third presidential campaign. Robert Costa has more.

  • They've seen enough: Trump-backing CPAC attendees want to freeze the 2024 field before things get any messier

    Some CPACers said there's no need for any other GOP candidates to declare for 2024. Otherwise, things will get too messy, and they want Trump to win.

  • Russell Brand’s Rant About MSNBC, Rachel Maddow Goes Viral

    HBOA clip of a histrionic Russell Brand on Real Time with Bill Maher went viral on Saturday—in which the comedian, who owns multiple multi-million-dollar homes, accused political analyst and fellow guest John Heilemann of hypocrisy for criticizing Fox News from “within the castle of MSNBC.”In the two-minute clip, a shouting Brand maintained that MSNBC was fundamentally no different from Fox News. All this, he loudly insisted, contrasts with the “real journalism” of National Security Agency consu

  • Iran makes sweeping pledge of cooperation to IAEA before board meeting

    Iran has given sweeping assurances to the U.N. nuclear watchdog that it will finally assist a long-stalled investigation into uranium particles found at undeclared sites and even re-install removed monitoring equipment, the watchdog said on Saturday. The International Atomic Energy Agency and Iran issued a joint statement on IAEA chief Rafael Grossi's return from a trip to Tehran just two days before a quarterly meeting of the agency's 35-nation Board of Governors. The statement went into little detail but the possibility of a marked improvement in relations between the two is likely to stave off a Western push for another resolution ordering Iran to cooperate, diplomats said.

  • Republicans Use Arcane Political Tactic to Thwart Democrats

    WASHINGTON — Republicans have settled on their procedural weapon of choice for this Congress — and they have it trained squarely on Democrats anxious about their 2024 prospects. Twice in the past week, Republicans scored wins and divided Democrats by employing an arcane maneuver known as a resolution of disapproval to take aim at policies that they oppose and see as political vulnerabilities for Democrats, using the measures to amplify their message. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the N

  • Conservative Pundit Calls for Trans People to Be 'Eradicated'

    It’s long been clear that the subtext of Republican attacks on trans healthcare, drag story hours, books that even mention LGBTQ+ people, and “pronouns”—which really reached a fever pitch in state legislatures this week—is that trans people do not have a right to exist. But few have come out and said it in as chilling of terms as Daily Wire host Michael Knowles at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Saturday morning.

  • Conservative Media Pay Little Attention to Revelations About Fox News

    Fox News and its sister network, Fox Business, have avoided the story. Newsmax and One America News, Fox’s rivals on the right, have steered clear, too. So have a constellation of right-wing websites and podcasts. Over the past two weeks, legal filings containing private messages and testimony from Fox hosts and executives revealed that many of them had serious doubts that Democrats stole the 2020 presidential election through widespread voter fraud, even as those claims were made repeatedly on

  • A cleaning company illegally hired a 13-year-old. Her family is paying the price.

    GRAND ISLAND, Neb. - At 13, she was too young to be cleaning a meatpacking plant in the heart of Nebraska cattle country, working the graveyard shift amid the brisket saws and the bone cutters. The cleaning company broke the law when it hired her and more than two dozen other teenagers in this gritty industrial town, federal officials said. Since the U.S. Department of Labor raided the plant in October, Packers Sanitation Services, a contractor hired to clean the facility, has been fined for vio

  • The Russian neo-Nazi hooligan who led an anti-Putin militia across the border

    The man who led a militia in a cross-border raid from Ukraine is a Russian neo-Nazi football hooligan who wants to inspire his compatriots to rise up against Vladimir Putin.

  • Donald Trump proposes 10 new 'Freedom Cities' featuring futuristic flying cars in a new campaign video

    The Republican presidential candidate laid out futuristic proposals on Friday, calling for a 'quantum leap' in the American standard of living.

  • Kellyanne Conway is divorcing her anti-Trump husband George Conway after 22 years of marriage, report says. Trump congratulated her, saying 'Free at last'

    The New York Post's Page Six reported on Friday that the Conways, who have opposing views of Trump, are getting a divorce.

  • Jets QB says he’d be interested in playing for Dolphins

    He's from Broward County, but he also likes the talent.

  • Drug-sniffing dogs and $500 fines: Carnival tries to tame cruises

    Carnival Cruise Line has a message for spring breakers planning to set sail: If you think you can get away with the type of bad behavior that goes viral on social media, think again. "We've all seen the news coverage and social media posts of people behaving badly," Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy said in a video address posted to YouTube on Feb. 15. "It's happening in stores, restaurants, at sporting events and schools, on airplanes, in theme parks and, yes, on cruise ships, too.

  • Donald Trump Jr. Sinks To Another Sickening New Low At CPAC

    Donald Trump's son doubled down with an ugly attack on Democratic Sen. John Fetterman, suggesting he should bag groceries.

  • Mutant, Parasitic Impostor Queens Lurk in Ant Colonies

    To thrive, ant colonies rely on everyone pulling their weight. For raider ants, this means diligent scouts track down other nests, then direct hundreds of savage foragers to attack. They return with pincers gripping dead young ants to feed the settlement. Clones are produced. The colony thrives. But raider ants are among about 50 species plagued by impostors: parasitic ants that resemble queens. They greedily eat the colony’s food, but shirk their own foraging duties, and can only hatch more par

  • Jackson Mahomes reportedly under police investigation for two restaurant assaults

    The brother of star Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes allegedly shoved a waiter before forcibly kissing the restaurant's owner repeatedly.

  • US military school goes to war over first black leader’s ‘woke’ policies

    One of the US’s oldest and most esteemed military colleges is entangled in a culture war with alumni over its push to make the institution more welcoming to women and ethnic minorities.

  • Man with small baby can't get support for his anti-dog vacation stance: 'Trip may fall apart'

    A husband and father of an 18-month-old baby sought input about a challenging family dilemma: He does not want to participate in a family vacation if his brother brings a dog.

  • Texas congressman who broke with GOP is censured

    Republican U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas was censured Saturday in a rare move by his state party over votes that included supporting new gun safety laws after the Uvalde school shooting in his district. The Republican Party of Texas voted 57-5 with one abstention, underlining how the two-term congressman's willingness to break with conservatives on key issues during his short time in office has caused GOP activists and some colleagues to bristle. Gonzales was defiant before the vote and did not attend the meeting of Texas GOP leaders and activists in Austin.

  • Laura Ingraham Makes Head-Spinning Claims About Donald Trump's Work Ethic

    The Fox News host's distortions about Trump's office habits had critics swinging away.