Is Trump Getting Ready to Sell Out South Korea and Japan?

SEOUL—President Donald Trump’s demands for vast increases in Korean and Japanese contributions to maintain U.S. bases and forces has triggered fears here that he’s eager for massive troop withdrawals from the territory of these U.S. allies. And while the scale and the history are very different, the capricious way that Trump ordered U.S. forces pulled out of northeast Syria in October is seen as a cautionary example.

Although some U.S. troops reportedly are back in action in Syria, Trump created murderous confusion when he suddenly decided to pull about 1,000 of them out on October 6, betraying longtime Kurdish allies beleaguered by the Turks, Syrians, Russians and ISIS guerrillas. The overwhelming concern here is that the impetuous and ill informed action in Syria was a rehearsal for much greater reductions in U.S. forces in northeast Asia. Trump has questioned the need for them, and their cost, for many years.

Trump Wants to Turn America’s Alliances Into Protection Rackets

“My Korean colleagues worry that the Syria withdrawal could also be applied to Korea, and potentially with similar very negative consequences,” says Bruce Bennett, senior researcher at the RAND Corporation. “Actions like the Syria withdrawal cause our allies to worry that they could be next, and that worry undermines the strength of our alliances.”

The U.S. role in Korea was put to the test last week when James DeHart, chief U.S. negotiator on the bases, staged a precipitous walkout after two hours getting nowhere in a meeting here with South Korea’s negotiator.

South Korea contributed approximately $900 million this year to the bases, up 8 percent from 2018. But Trump wants to up the price to Seoul by 400 percent to $5 billion, a figure he seems to have pulled out of thin air which the Pentagon has had trouble justifying. (As MIT professor Vipin Narang told CNN in a memorable remark, "Nothing says I love you like a shakedown.")

DeHart, Trump's negotiator, read a brief statement saying South Korea’s counter-proposal to Trump’s demand for raising the South Korean outlay was “not responsive to our request for fair and equitable burden-sharing.” Thus “we cut short our participation in the talks” in hopes the Koreans would “put forward new proposals….”

Maybe the Trump team think this is just the way things are done here on the peninsula. DeHart’s remarks bear an uncanny resemblance to those of the North Korean negotiator who broke off talks in Stockholm last month with U.S. nuclear negotiator Stephen Biegun, claiming the U.S. had added nothing to the dialogue on the North’s nukes and missiles.

It's not only the U.S. presence in South Korea that's imperiled, bases also are in doubt in Japan, whose conservative prime minister, Shinzo Abe, is balking at Trump’s demand for a $4 billion increase in the annual Japanese contribution.

Bruce Bennett at RAND raises the question of who has military superiority in the region if the U.S. breaks its historic alliances. North Korea has 1.1 million troops plus 30 to 60 nuclear warheads, he notes, while South Korea’s armed forces, bereft of nukes, will be down to 365,000 by 2022.

“If the North is in a position of dominance,” Bennett asks, “what will the rest of the world conclude about the value of an alliance with the U.S., and what will the world conclude about the need for national nuclear weapon programs?” Such a move could well lead to “the end of effective U.S. nuclear nonproliferation efforts."

During his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump seemed to embrace the idea that South Korea and Japan should have their own nuclear weapons to defend against North Korea. "At some point," he told Anderson Cooper in a CNN Town Hall, "we have to say, you know what, we’re better off if Japan protects itself against this maniac in North Korea, we’re better off, frankly, if South Korea is going to start to protect itself. ... Wouldn’t you rather in a certain sense have Japan have nuclear weapons when North Korea has nuclear weapons? ... Wouldn’t you rather have Japan, perhaps, they’re over there, they’re very close, they’re very fearful of North Korea."

By law Trump cannot arbitrarily slash the number of U.S. troops in Korea, now about 28,500, to below 22,000 without talking to the South Koreans and proving the drawdown won’t compromise the alliance or defense of the South. Trump, however, has said repeatedly that he believes South Korea and Japan can fend for themselves and American forces are no longer needed.