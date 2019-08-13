Trump: Give CNN's Cuomo a 'red flag' for his 'Fredo' rant

President Trump on Tuesday suggested a “red flag” for Chris Cuomo — putting him on a list of people not allowed to own guns — after the CNN host was shown confronting a stranger in a profanity-laced viral video.



“Would Chris Cuomo be given a Red Flag for his recent rant?” the president tweeted. “Filthy language and a total loss of control. He shouldn’t be allowed to have any weapon. He’s nuts!”



In the video, which was posted to YouTube Monday by conservative media personality Brandon Straka, Cuomo is seen threatening an unidentified man who had called him “Fredo,” a reference to the hapless character Fredo Corleone in the 1972 film “The Godfather.”

Chris Cuomo’s elder brother, Andrew, is governor of New York state.

Cuomo later tweeted an apology, saying, “I should be better than the guys baiting me.”

Appreciate all the support but - truth is I should be better than the guys baiting me. This happens all the time these days. Often in front of my family. But there is a lesson: no need to add to the ugliness; I should be better than what I oppose. — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) August 13, 2019

“I think that what Chris Cuomo did was horrible,” Trump told reporters later Tuesday. “He looked like a total out-of-control animal.”

“I would not have wanted to see a weapon in his hand,” the president added.

Trump was also asked about Cuomo’s defenders, including Fox News host Sean Hannity, who said his rival talk show host has “zero to apologize for.”

“I don’t know who is defending him,” Trump said. “Maybe they didn’t see it.”

According to Straka, the man who insulted Cuomo was a Trump supporter. Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh has used the dismissive nickname for Cuomo in the past.



“Punk-ass bitches from the right call me ‘Fredo.’ My name is Chris Cuomo. I’m an anchor on CNN,” he said. “Fredo is from ‘The Godfather.’ He was a weak brother.”

A man in NY yesterday approached CNN's Chris Cuomo and called him "Fredo"



Cuomo: "You're going to have a problem"



Man: "What are you going to do about it?"



Cuomo: "I'll fuckin ruin your shit. I'll fucking throw you down these stairs"



Credit: "THAT'S THE POINT with Brandon" pic.twitter.com/4iWwzaSQpF — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 13, 2019

Cuomo, an Italian-American, described the word as a racial slur comparable to the N-word.



“It’s a f***ing insult to your people,” he said. “It’s like the N-word for us.”



The man told Cuomo he is a “much more reasonable guy than you seem to be on television.”



Cuomo erupted.



“You want to play, then we’ll f***in’ play,” he said. “I’ll f***ing ruin your s***. I’ll f***ing throw you down these stairs like a f***ing punk ... you’re gonna call me Fredo, take a f***ing swing.”



“I thought it was your name,” the man said.



Several people stepped in between the men, and no punches were thrown.



A spokesman for the cable network defended Cuomo.



“Chris Cuomo defended himself when he was verbally attacked with the use of an ethnic slur,” CNN vice president of communications Matt Dornic tweeted. “We completely support him.”

President Donald Trump and CNN news anchor Chris Cuomo. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: AP, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) More

