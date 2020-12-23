Trump gives Congress chaos for Christmas, with aid to millions up in the air

David Lauter, Chris Megerian
Marine One, with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump aboard, lifts off the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Washington, enroute to Andrews Air Force Base and then onto Florida. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Marine One lifts off the South Lawn of the White House on Wednesday as President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump head to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. (Evan Vucci / Associated Press)

What may well be the final two legislative battles of the Trump presidency unspooled in typically chaotic fashion Wednesday as the president departed Washington for his Mar-a-Lago resort, leaving behind a vetoed defense bill, continued uncertainty over the fate of some $900 billion in COVID relief, and some very dismayed Republican leaders.

In a taped message Tuesday night, Trump denounced as a "disgrace" a $2.3-trillion year-end spending bill that congressional leaders of both parties had negotiated with his Treasury secretary. He demanded Congress approve $2,000-per-person relief checks, rather than the $600 checks the bill includes.

On Wednesday, he followed through on threats to veto the $741-billion defense bill, which authorizes a vast array of military programs and includes a 3% pay increase for service members. Trump said he vetoed the bill because Congress had not included an extraneous measure he backs that targets social media companies. He also said he opposed a provision to rename military bases that were named after Confederate generals.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) called Trump's veto of the defense bill "an act of staggering recklessness" and said the House would vote Monday on overriding the veto. The chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Sen. James M. Inhofe (R-Okla.), also called for an override.

The bill passed both the House and Senate with more than the two-thirds necessary to override a veto, but some Republicans who voted for it have said they won't join that effort. If the override passes in the House, the Senate will take it up later in the week.

Trump continued to keep both sides guessing whether he would veto the spending bill containing the coronavirus relief package or just complain about it, perhaps as a way of punishing Republican Senate leaders who have not backed his latest efforts to subvert November's presidential election, which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden. White House officials, many of whom had been caught off guard by Trump's message Tuesday, could offer no clarity.

Either way, Trump's move created huge problems for Republicans, pitting their fear of getting crosswise with a mercurial president against their distaste for further large helpings of government spending.

In a conference call of Republican House members Wednesday, Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) said Trump had thrown GOP members "under the bus" with his remarks. Trump was kept aware of the status of negotiations throughout the process, Bacon said later in a statement.

GOP members of Congress will face their first test on Thursday, when Pelosi plans to bring a measure to the House floor that would provide the $2,000 checks demanded by Trump.

The measure will come up under rules that require unanimous approval, and there's a strong likelihood that at least one Republican will object and block the effort for now.

Some Republicans have backed direct checks to individuals as part of the COVID-19 relief package. Earlier this month, GOP Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri joined independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont in demanding that any COVID bill include checks.

Others, however, oppose any direct payments, saying much of the money would go to people who don't need it.

“Most working Americans don’t need a check right now. It’s a really foolish, empty-headed, left-wing, socialist idea to pass out free money to people," Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said in an interview Wednesday on Fox News.

Other Republicans don't object to checks in principle, but balk at the extra spending. Direct checks account for about $200 billion of the roughly $900 billion of COVID relief in the current bill. Increasing the checks to $2,000 for adults would add about $370 billion to the cost, according to an estimate by Ernie Tedeschi, an economist who was a senior Treasury Department official in the Obama administration. In negotiations over the last few weeks, Republicans insisted on keeping the total cost of COVID relief below $1 trillion.

A veto of the bill would come with enormous consequences. The overall bill to which the COVID relief is attached funds government agencies though September. Current funding expires at midnight Monday, so a veto would probably cause government agencies to close.

If a shutdown happens, it could last until after Biden is sworn in as president on Jan. 20, since the current Congress goes out of business on Jan. 3 — leaving little time to work out a compromise — and the new Congress is not scheduled to conduct legislative business until after the inauguration.

The imminent end of the current Congress could also allow Trump to exercise a so-called pocket veto — a relatively rare measure in which a president blocks a law passed at the end of a legislative session by declining to act on it before Congress adjourns. Because of the bill's massive size, it won't be formally printed and sent to the White House until later this week, congressional officials said. Once the White House receives it, Trump has 10 days, excluding Sundays, to act.

Further increasing the risks, unemployment benefits for millions of Americans will expire on Friday, deepening families' financial distress and potentially weakening the economy. The measure that passed Congress would extend benefits into March.

The political stakes are extreme, as well. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and his fellow Republican leaders backed the COVID relief package in part to boost the chances of the party's candidates in the twin runoff election in Georgia that takes place in less than two weeks.

As soon as the bill passed, Georgia's Republican incumbent Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Purdue began touting their votes in favor of the package. Trump's assault cut the legs out from under that strategy and provided an opening that their Democratic opponents seized.

Democrat Jon Ossoff, Perdue's opponent, told CNN that the “$600 is a joke. They should send $2,000 checks to the American people right now, because people are hurting."

"They should have done it two months ago," he added.

Loeffler's opponent, the Rev. Raphael Warnock, called on her to “return to Washington and support $2,000 checks."

On this issue, "Donald Trump is right," Warnock said.

Loeffler gave an equivocal response when reporters in Georgia asked whether she would support larger checks.

“I'll certainly look at supporting it, if it repurposes wasteful spending toward that, yes," she said.

The "wasteful spending" line echoed Trump's complaint that the bill Congress passed includes money for foreign aid, support for museums and other cultural institutions and other items that he decried as a waste. Nearly all of the specific items he mentioned, however, including aid to Egypt and money for the Kennedy Center in Washington, were in the budget he submitted to Congress in the spring.

As Republicans tried to size up the damage, Democrats were gleefully embracing Trump's proposal for larger direct checks.

In a letter to Democratic colleagues, Pelosi challenged House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) to agree to her request for unanimous consent for a bill to provide the larger checks.

For Republicans, the events provide one more — perhaps final — reminder of the difficulties of negotiating legislation with a president who is uninterested in details, frequently disengaged and unwilling to delegate authority.

Trump was almost entirely absent from the talks over COVID relief, focusing instead on his floundering efforts to overturn Biden's election victory. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin represented the administration, but Republican leaders knew they couldn't be sure Trump would stick by his Treasury secretary's agreements.

"Everyone was quietly dancing around this issue and hoping and assuming that he was going to be fine. But it's a dangerous game, because until he signs something, there's always the chance he's going to back away, always the chance he's going to embarrass his own party," said Brendan Buck, who was a top aide to former Republican House Speaker Paul D. Ryan.

If Trump wanted larger checks, he could have worked to make that happen, Buck said, but "he has never, ever, ever demonstrated that level of discipline or interest in anything that Congress is doing."

For now, Buck added, predicting the president's course is mostly futile.

"Don't assume that it's all for show," he said. "But also don't assume that there's a real strategy here."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Pelosi says House to vote on bigger stimulus payments after GOP blocks increase

    Her announcement came moments after House Republicans blocked an effort to increase the payments to $2,000 per person.

  • Israel arrests Palestinian suspect in West Bank killing

    Israel's internal security agency said Thursday it detained a Palestinian suspected of killing an Israeli woman near a West Bank settlement earlier in the week. The Shin Bet said a Palestinian suspect from the vicinity in the northern West Bank was apprehended as part of a joint operation with the Israel police and military. Esther Horgen, 52, a mother of six from the West Bank settlement of Tal Menashe, was found dead in a nearby forest on Monday after she had gone missing a day earlier.

  • HK court grants tycoon Jimmy Lai bail in national security, fraud case

    A Hong Kong court granted HK$10 million ($1.3 million) bail on Wednesday to media tycoon Jimmy Lai, the highest profile pro-democracy activist charged under the city's new national security law on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces. Lai is one of the financial hub's most ardent critics of Beijing, while his Next Media group is considered one of the key remaining bastions of media freedom.

  • Dog crushed to death by owner during confrontation with mugger

    A dog was crushed to death by its owner after she was knocked over during a confrontation with a mugger in an “unprovoked and unacceptable” attack. Norfolk Terrier, Rufus was crushed while the woman tried to pull the thief off her husband. The man, 56 and his 36 year old wife were walking their two dogs in Westminster, central London, when they were approached by a man pushing a bike along the footpath. The man, who wore a face covering and gloves, stopped the pair before pulling the watch off the man's arm, causing scratches to his forearm. The pair began to struggle and it was at this point that the wife tried to pull the mugger away during the attack at 4.15pm in Spanish Place on August 4.

  • Footage shows Black man fatally shot by Columbus police

    Recently released bodycam video shows the moments after a police officer in Columbus, Ohio, fatally shot an unarmed Black man identified as 47-year-old Andre Maurice Hill. Officer Adam Coy was relieved of duty pending an investigation. The incident unfolded in the early hours of Tuesday after officers responded to a non-emergency complaint about a man turning a car on and off for an extended period, according to a police statement. Hill can be seen in the video approaching the officers on foot with his left hand holding a cell phone. Then, he was shot. Neither officer turned their cameras on until just after the shooting, police said, but a 60-second ‘look back’ automatically recorded the incident without audio. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther on Wednesday called the images QUOTE: “unacceptable.” “I had never seen bodycam footage where no attempts to revive and aid this man, who committed no crime, was dying. That is a stunning disregard for life. And in this case, Black life.” Ginther is calling for the immediate termination of Coy from the police department. No weapon was found at the scene of the shooting… the city’s second fatal police shooting of a Black man in the past month.

  • Disgraced New York politician found limping by Ohio roadside 23 years after fleeing justice

    The former politician disappeared when he was sentenced for selling pistols without a permit

  • Trump’s final days: A transition unlike any other in U.S. history

    In the past 24 hours, President Trump has vetoed the military spending bill, threatened to upend COVID-19 relief, and issued controversial pardons.

  • Australian held in China hopes for justice despite torture

    A Chinese-Australian writer has told family he has been tortured during almost two years in detention in China but maintains confidence he will receive justice in court. Yang Hengjun was taken into custody upon arriving in Guangzhou in southern China from New York in January last year with his wife, Yuan Xiaoliang, and his 14-year-old stepdaughter. “After two years, especially with torture, more than 300 interrogations and a lot of verbal abuse, I am now in a place of deeper retrospective and introspective meditation,” Yang wrote in a recent holiday season letter addressed to his wife, sons and friends, colleagues and readers.

  • Half of Russians sceptical Kremlin critic Navalny was poisoned - poll

    Half of Russians believe that Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was either not poisoned, as he and Western governments contend, or that his poisoning was stage-managed by Western intelligence services, a poll showed on Thursday. The poll, released by the Levada-Center, shows how hard it remains for Navalny to shape public opinion in Russia even as his case attracts wide media attention in the West and his own slickly-produced videos of what happened to him this summer rack up millions of views online. Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's most outspoken critics, was airlifted to Germany for medical treatment in August after collapsing on a plane in Russia.

  • UAE gives exemption for non-halal Pfizer vaccine

    The United Arab Emirates' highest Islamic authority, the UAE Fatwa Council, has ruled that coronavirus vaccines are permissible for Muslims even if they contain pork gelatin. The ruling follows growing alarm that the use of pork gelatin, a common vaccine ingredient, may hamper vaccination among Muslims who consider the consumption of pork products "haram," or forbidden under Islamic law. If there are no alternatives, Council Chairman Sheikh Abdallah bin Bayyah said that the coronavirus vaccines would not be subject to Islam's restrictions on pork because of the higher need to "protect the human body." The council added that in this case, the pork gelatin is considered medicine, not food, with multiple vaccines already shown to be effective against a highly contagious virus that "poses a risk to the entire society. Dubai launched its Covid-19 vaccination programme Wednesday with a senior citizen and a nurse among the first to be inoculated using the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the government said. The UAE - which is made up of seven emirates including the capital Abu Dhabi and Dubai - approved the emergency registration of the vaccine on Tuesday, the same day the first batch arrived from abroad, the official WAM news agency reported. Dubai "begins Covid-19 vaccination 'Pfizer-BioNTech' campaign", the Dubai Media Office tweeted, along with pictures of men and women receiving the jab. It added that the first phase of the rollout will target citizens and residents over the age of 60, adults with chronic diseases, people with special needs as well as frontline and other key workers. Along with the elderly man and nurse, a paramedic, a police officer and a driver were among the first to receive the jab in Dubai, which has said vaccination will be "free of charge" for all citizens and residents. The first batch arrived on an Emirates cargo flight from Brussels on Tuesday, WAM said. "It has been our honour to transport these vaccines free of charge on our flight," the airline's chairman and chief executive, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum, said in a statement. The Dubai Media Office said that vaccinations will be available at six health authority facilities. Earlier this month, the United Arab Emirates had already approved the vaccine developed by Chinese drugs giant Sinopharm, which it said was 86 percent effective. The vaccine produced by US pharmaceuticals giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech - which proved to be 95 percent effective in late-stage clinical trials - is administered in two doses, 21 days apart. The vaccine must be stored at -70 degrees Celsius (-94 degrees Fahrenheit), a temperature much lower than standard freezers and which forced the company to develop special containers for transport. Taking part in the vaccination campaign remains voluntary in the UAE, but officials have encouraged the population to be inoculated. Two vaccines have undergone third-phase trials in the UAE - the Sinopharm project and Russia's Sputnik-V, named after the Soviet-era satellite. Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum said in November that he had received an experimental coronavirus vaccine, joining other top UAE officials to take part in the trials. The UAE has so far recorded more than 197,000 cases of the novel coronavirus, including 645 deaths.

  • Missouri couple charged with murder of 4-year-old girl they claimed was possessed by a ‘demon’

    The girl’s father said he knew the couple had been beating her for weeks

  • House GOP leader McCarthy reportedly nixes Pelosi’s attempt to pass $2,000 payments by unanimous consent

    In a private call with his fellow Republican lawmakers, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Wednesday that he won't sign off on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) attempt to pass larger COVID-19 pandemic stimulus payments by unanimous consent, an anonymous source who participated in the call told Bloomberg. Politico confirmed the news, as well.> in other words, Republicans will not allow this https://t.co/8NVQH6jYzI> > — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 23, 2020President Trump said Tuesday that he wans individuals to receive $2,000 direct payments rather than the $600 allocated in Congress' recently-passed $900 billion coronavirus relief bill or else he may veto the package when it gets to his desk later in the week.In response, Pelosi suggested House and Senate Democrats were ready to pass the increase quickly, but it appears the GOP isn't on board. Read more at Bloomberg.More stories from theweek.com 7 cartoons about America's COVID Christmas What would actually happen if Trump tried the 'martial law' idea? Our pandemic half-lives

  • Biden hopes virus deal is glimpse of deal-making to come

    For President-elect Joe Biden, Washington’s year-end burst of deal-making brought renewed hope for a productive, successful first 100 days in office. The city’s fever broke, at least momentarily, as longtime combatants finally forged a COVID-19 relief deal that carried with it dozens of smaller bills, offering proof that Capitol Hill's damaged systems and norms can still produce meaningful legislation — at least when backed up against the wall. Most of Biden's 36 years in the Senate came in an era when Washington functioned far better.

  • Ireland breathes sigh of relief as 'least bad' Brexit deal clinched

    Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin expressed relief on Thursday after neighbouring Britain agreed a last-minute trade deal with the European Union which he said was the "least bad version of Brexit possible". Ireland, the EU member state most exposed to the fall-out from Britain's departure, was an important player during four rocky years of exit negotiations in which it sought to shelter its highly exposed agricultural sector and avoid a hard border infrastructure with the British region of Northern Ireland.

  • Should You Be Living in a Hotel?

    7 extended-stay accommodations that transform work-from-home into work-from-anywhereOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Creek Fire forces Christmas Eve evacuations north of San Diego

    Thousands of people were told to evacuate the Camp Pendleton military base and nearby communities as the Creek Fire spread.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers defend divorce plan

    Ghislaine Maxwell only discussed getting a divorce from her husband before her arrest to "protect" him from the "terrible consequences" of being publicly linked to her, according to new court documents. As Ms Maxwell seeks bail prosecutors have argued that the divorce discussions undermined her claim that her marriage to tech CEO Scott Borgerson was a strong reason for her to stay in the United States to face trial. In a newly filed claim, lawyers for Ms Maxwell said: "Prior to her arrest Ms Maxwell and her spouse had discussed the idea of getting a divorce as an additional way to create distance between Ms Maxwell and her spouse to protect him... from the terrible consequences of being associated with her." They argued there was later no reason to continue the idea of a divorce, which "neither of them wanted in the first place", and that the US government had offered "nothing but unsupported innuendo." They added that the suggestion was "particularly callous and belied by the facts".

  • Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands

    President Donald Trump late Tuesday threatened to torpedo Congress’ massive COVID-19 relief package in the midst of a raging pandemic and deep economic uncertainty, suddenly demanding changes fellow Republicans have opposed. Trump assailed the bipartisan $900 billion package in a video he tweeted out Tuesday night and suggested he may not sign the legislation. Railing against a range of provisions in the bill, including for foreign aid, he told lawmakers to "get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation and to send me a suitable bill.”

  • Erdogan: European court ruling on jailed Kurdish politician 'hypocritical'

    President Tayyip Erdogan accused Europe's top rights court of hypocrisy on Wednesday for calling on Turkey to release a jailed Kurdish politician, saying it was defending a "terrorist", a stance rejected by his defenders as a cover to stifle democracy. The Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights ruled on Tuesday that Selahattin Demirtas, former leader of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), must be freed immediately. Turkey's justification for his detention longer than four years on terrorism-related offences was a pretext for limiting pluralism and political debate, the ECHR said.

  • South Dakota’s controversial governor wields flamethrower in Instagram post

    'Is it too late to add something to my Christmas list,’ she wrote.