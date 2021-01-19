Trump gives farewell address: "We did what we came here to do"

President Trump will give a farewell video address on Tuesday, saying that his administration "did what we came here to do – and so much more."

Why it matters: Via Axios' Alayna Treene, the address is very different from the Trump we've seen in his final weeks as president — one who has been refusing to accept his loss, who peddled conspiracy theories that fueled the attack on the Capitol, and who is boycotting his successor's inauguration.

What he's saying: In prepared remarks released by the White House Trump touted his Trump administration's Middle East peace deals and its rallying of nations to "stand up to China like never before." It also condemns the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by his supporters, but adds, "As I prepare to hand power over to a new administration ... I want you to know that the movement we started is only just beginning."

"I am especially proud to be the first president in decades who has started no new wars," the speech adds.

The big picture: The president has remained largely out of the spotlight in recent days amid his ban from his preferred platform Twitter, a second impeachment and looming Senate trial.

The president is still expected to issue a flurry of last-minute pardons and commutations before he exits the office.

The get-out-of-jail-free cards are expected to be granted to a mix of Trump's allies and those affected by criminal justice misgivings.

What to watch: Trump is not set to attend President-elect Biden's inauguration on Wednesday but will instead end his term with a "military-style send-off."

